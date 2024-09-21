Myles Garrett foot injury might be worse than initially believed
By Randy Gurzi
Last year, Myles Garrett won the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, but it was clear that he wasn't 100 percent down the stretch. Garrett was dealing with a shoulder injury and went without a sack from Week 12 through Week 16. He finally recorded his 14th of the season in the Cleveland Browns win over the New York Jets before resting in Week 18.
Garrett had shoulder issues in 2022 as well after he was in a car accident following an October practice. He was expected to miss multiple games but sat out in Week 4 before returning.
This year, there's no news surrounding his shoulder, but the Browns are once again concerned about an injury as Garrett was said to be dealing with a foot injury early in the week. Now, as the game is approaching, Garrett admitted the problem is with both feet.
While he didn't rule out a future procedure, and said he's not 100 percent, he stated that he's going to be on the field this weekend and can help his team.
"Don't feel 100 percent, but feel good enough to go out there and make a difference," Garrett said Friday via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.
When asked if the injury would continue throughout the season, he responded, "I hope not," while discussing the pain management.
Myles Garrett already making an impact
Garrett, who is already the franchise leader in sacks, has already recorded two sacks this season. He had one in each game and both resulted in fumbles.
His ability to create pressure and take the ball away is the main reason he won the DPOY Award last season.