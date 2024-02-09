Myles Garrett wins Defensive Player of the Year while T.J. Watt sulks at home
While Myles Garrett was winning his first DPOY award, T.J. Watt seemed to be sulking at home
By Randy Gurzi
Myles Garrett is the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end won the honor on Thursday night — which was announced shortly after defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award.
Garrett, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft earned the award after racking up 42 tackles and 14 sacks this season. Beyond the numbers, his impact was felt throughout the season as opposing offenses had to alter game plans to try and keep him from ruining their day.
Oftentimes, Garrett would find himself being double-and-tripled teamed but still found a way to get home. In addition to his play on the field, he turned into a positive leader for the entire team — which is something that had been questioned in the past. Garrett clearly bought in with the new defensive coordinator and helped Cleveland become one of the best defenses in the NFL. They were so dominant that the franchise won 11 games despite starting five different quarterbacks.
As Myles Garrett basks in glory, T.J. Watt seemed to be pouting
Garrett had been the favorite to win the award for several weeks and was even named the Defensive Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. But it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that he would walk away with it when the No. 1 contender, T.J. Watt, decided to stay home.
Social media was quick to call Watt out, saying he was pouting about not winning the award. He didn't help his cause any with a cryptic tweet during the show.
Watt, who won the award in 2021, finished second in voting, He had 19 votes with Garrett securing 23. In third place was Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys with seven votes and his teammate, DaRon Bland, came in fourth with just one vote.