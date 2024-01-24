Myles Garrett wins PFWA Defensive Player of the Year
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett was honored by the PFWA, could this lead to the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award?
By Randy Gurzi
For the past seven years, Myles Garrett has been the centerpiece of the Cleveland Browns defense. During that time, he's recorded a franchise-leading 88.5 sacks and has recorded at least 10 in six of his seven seasons. Despite his dominance, he hasn't been able to win the coveted NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Garrett has made it no secret that he would like to win that trophy but one thing holding him back -- fair or not -- was the lack of success the team has had. That changed in 2023 as the Browns won 11 games and with their offense losing Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb, Garrett was the catalyst for their success.
That could be enough to finally get him that award, and the voters who decide on the Pro Football Writer's of America awards would agree. It was announced on Wednesday that Garrett was voted the defender of the year by this group.
Garrett finished the year with 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three passes batted down. Pro Football Focus also had him ranked as their top edge rusher this season.
Myles Garrett landed multiple awards this year
Garrett has been one of the best athletes in the Cleveland area since 2017 and was awarded the Professional Athlete of the Year at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. He wasn't there to accept the award but did send a video sharing his appreciation. Browns general manager Andrew Berry was in attendance and accepted the award in his honor.
The Browns will now focus on filling any remaining holes on the roister and that could include adding more help around Garrett. Defensive tackles Jordan Elliott, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst are all pending free agents. Fellow edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is also scheduled to hit the open market.