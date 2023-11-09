Browns Midseason Awards: Myles Garrett leading the charge as MVP
• Dawand Jones is the real deal
• Jim Schwartz was a great addition
• Myles Garrett has been carrying this team
By Randy Gurzi
After eight games, the Cleveland Browns are sitting at 5-3. While they'd surely like to have a better record than this, they have to be happy considering some of the adversity they've faced this season.
Injuries to some of their best players — including Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson — have impacted the first half of the year but they've managed to stay afloat and in the AFC North race.
With that being said, let's take a quick look at the roster and hand out some midseason awards for the Browns as they prepare for a second-half run.
Browns Rookie of the Year: Dawand Jones, OT
Injuries have been an issue for the Browns offensive line this season and while Jedrick Wills was the latest to go down, they actually lost Jack Conklin much earlier than that.
Conklin was lost for the season in Week 1 which meant Cleveland would be turning to former Ohio State star Dawand Jones right away — and he didn't disappoint. Drafted in the fourth round, Jones is a mammoth at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds. He was also a preseason star who carried his success into the regular season.
Week after week, he held his own both as a run blocker as well as in pass protection. Having said that, his ability to keep the quarterback from feeling pressure on his side is what helps him stand apart.
Jones has also been dealing with injuries as of late and Cleveland is unsure if he will be on the field against Baltimore in Week 10. If not, that's a huge loss for a team that needs to try and make ground against the Ravens.
Even with him being banged up, Jones is easily the top rookie on this team. Next up would have to be Cameron Mitchell, a fifth-round pick who has been great in coverage. Unfortunately, he too has been lost to injury but was playing well before that.