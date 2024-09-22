Myles Garrett suffers injury as Browns take on Giants
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are attempting to come back from a 21-7 deficit against the New York Giants in Week 3. It's been a hard-fought game and the defense, which struggled in the first half, has been doing everything they can to close the gap. That could become more difficult as they might not have Myles Garrett in the final minutes.
Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, appeared to have hurt his knee when he ran into former college teammate Jermaine Eluemunor.
At first, he was slow to get up but then had to take a knee on the turf. Eventually, Garrett got up and limped off the field as fans chanted his name.
Cleveland had just forced a punt after cutting the lead to 21-15. The Browns offense, unfortunately, was unable to do anything with the ball after that as there was a bad exchange between quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Jerome Ford.
MORE: Amari Cooper catches fire, makes history for Browns on first snap in Week 3
The fumble went against Watson and was recovered by Azeez Ojulari to give the Giants the ball near midfield.
UPDATE: The Browns had some great news when Garrett was back on the field the next series. The star pass rusher was also dealing with an injury to both feet heading into this game. He forced another punt with just over five minutes to play as he hit Daniel Jones, forcing an incomplete pass on third down.