Predicting the rest of the Cleveland Browns' 2024 season
By Jason Morgan
This Monday, the Cleveland Browns travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Many skeptics have already marked the Browns' 2024 season as over, but a ninth loss would likely officially eliminate them from playoff contention.
With so many questions on the roster, I fully expect Cleveland to compete weekly regardless of their record, and without a clear need at any one position, or a generational player like Myles Garrett in this draft class, losing games won't necessarily benefit them in the draft. Instead, Cleveland will compete for the seventh playoff spot, and/or play the role of spoiler for our rivals, and the front office will continue to evaluate the roster regardless.
Week 13: Cleveland Browns (3-8) @ Denver Broncos
Maybe it's the elevation or just bad luck, but the last time Cleveland beat the Broncos at Mile High Stadium was Baker Mayfield's rookie season in 2018. In 2023 Dorian Thompson-Robinson put up a valorous effort but fell to Russell Wilson's Broncos by a final score of 12-29. This will be the third straight game against the Broncos in which Cleveland's starting quarterback was injured and the backup was forced into a starter role.
In 2021, Mayfield sat the game out due to the injury to his non-throwing shoulder and Case Keenum won a close game at home 17-14. In 2023 starting QB Deshaun Watson was placed on the IR after the injury to his throwing shoulder, and in 2024, Watson will again be on IR for his Achilles, and Jameis Winston will start for the Browns.
The last time the Browns faced a rookie QB in Mile High Stadium was 2019 and they lost to then-rookie QB Brandon Allen 19-24. Overall, the Broncos lead the series between the two teams 25-7. Eighteen of the 32 games have been played in Denver, and the Browns are 4-14 at Mile High Stadium.
The difference is that, unlike the other teams, this will be the best Browns team to play in Denver in recent years. Winston is the best QB on the Browns roster regardless of whether or not Watson is injured, and I fully expect him to continue to play at a high-level to try and secure a starting job for 2025. Browns win a close game, but the defense gives up two big plays with blown coverages trying to disguise them.
Final score: Browns 20 Broncos 17
Week 14: Cleveland Browns (4-8) @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will absolutely disagree with this statement, but the Browns will sweep the series against Pittsburgh for the first time since 1988. Not much has gone right for the Browns, but Kevin Stefanski has made history many times as the head coach of the Browns. After the Browns most recent win, they will defeat the Steelers in Pittsburgh. If nothing more than to knock them off the AFC North, Cleveland will bring their all, given some of the Steelers players most recent comments after the Browns Week 12 win.
The Steelers are a below average offense. TJ Watt acted as if he was snubbed for DPOY for the 2023 season, and Myles Garrett took the opportunity to shut him up in Week 12. George Pickens refused to give any credit to the Browns, and instead blamed the weather - even though the Steelers offense was completely stagnant until the snow began. In fact, Winston most likely would have thrown for 580 yards if it hadn't snowed, and Pittsburgh, who owns the better run game, should have run away with the game. The Browns are often good at making Steelers players eat their won words.
Final score: Browns 35 Steelers 20
Week 15: Cleveland Browns (5-8) VS Kansas City Chiefs
As bad as Patrick Mahomes has played this year, only the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens would not reach out to Kansas City if a trade were possible. Mahomes has done this season what everyone claimed makes Tom Brady the greatest of all time: won games. Currently, the Chiefs sit at 11-1 for the season with their only loss to the Buffalo Bills. While I do believe it will be a close game at Huntington Bank Park in Cleveland, the Chiefs will likely run away with the game in the fourth quarter and go back to Kansas City with another win. Stefanski doesn't get outcoached very often, but when it's Andy Reid, he will.
Final score: Browns 10 Chiefs 27
Week 16: Cleveland Browns (5-9) @ Cincinnati Bengals
No one is sure why Thompson-Robinson got the start for the first Battle of Ohio for the 2024 season. Winston showed immediately in the fourth quarter that he was lightyears ahead of Thompson-Robinson. Stefanski hasn't been swept by Zac Taylor's Bengals during his tenure, and holds a 6-2 record since being hired. Taylor is 2-7 against the Browns, and has often been criticized for being outcoached by Stefanski. Winston will play better than any QB that has faced the Bengals since Mayfield, and the Bengals will return to the AFC North basement.
Final score: Browns 27 Bengals 20.
Week 17: Cleveland Browns (6-9) VS Miami Dolphins
While I don't believe the Browns will enter Week 17 having won five games in a row, if they are able to do so, then this game could have major playoff implications with the Miami Dolphins also fighting for a playoff spot. That alone could change the outcome of this game, due to Cleveland's ability to fight with their backs against the wall in most recent years. This year Cleveland's defense has struggled against teams that have a balanced offense.
The Dolphins have an explosive offense in both the run and passing game, and can eat a defense alive with big chunk plays. Schwartz' unit must be weary of the big pass plays when the Dolphins are running the ball down their mouths. In the run game they have a dangerous duo between De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert. In the pass game, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has his two top targets in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, with the emerging threat of their tight end Jonnu Smith putting up big numbers in recent weeks. The Dolphins also have former Browns receiver Odell Backham Jr., but he has been fighting for snaps in the Miami offense and will likely have little impact on the game altogether. Cleveland's defense will struggle to stop Miami, and the Browns offense wont be able to score enough to slow down Mike McDaniels Dolphins.
Final score: Browns 21 Dolphins 31.
Week 18: Cleveland Browns (6-10) @ Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore will likely be still fighting for the AFC North crown along with Pittsburgh, and as of right now, it seems as if neither team would likely rest their starters for Week 18. Cleveland has not swept Baltimore in the regular season since 2007, and it'll be at least another season before they do so.
Cleveland shocked Baltimore in their first showdown of the season, and I fully expect Jim Harbaugh and the Ravens offense and defense to have a better game plan. They'll likely lean on their run game headed by star running back Derrick Henry more so than they did in October. Cleveland could play spoiler here, but I believe Baltimore will win this game to put an exclamation point on the season and gain or maintain momentum heading into the postseason.