George Pickens went on the most pathetic rant after losing to Browns on TNF
By Ryan Heckman
This week's edition of Thursday Night Football surely did not disappoint. It's been arguably the best season of TNF in quite some time, this year, and the Cleveland Browns made sure to keep the trend going.
In a divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the table was set for these 2-8 Browns to drop yet another game in what's been a lost season. Pittsburgh, at 8-2, was flying high into this one and overall looked to be the better team.
But, anything can happen, especially in divisional games. The Browns ended up victorious after things got going in the second half, ironically enough as the weather picked up, too.
The harder it snowed, the more entertaining this game became, with a handful of second half scores. Cleveland ultimately won the game thanks to the go-ahead touchdown by Nick Chubb late in the fourth quarter, and afterwards, one particular Steelers player was a bit sour.
Wide receiver George Pickens was seen more worried about fighting Greg Newsome on the final Hail Mary play than he was going for the football, which should come as no surprise. This was to be expected from the notorious hothead.
Furthermore, Pickens tried to make excuses while slamming the Browns in his postgame interview.
"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today's game," he started out.
More Browns news:
"I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today."
George Pickens hilariously admitted the Steelers don't have a chance in the playoffs
First of all, Pickens admitting to weather conditions playing a part in his team's loss couldn't be funnier. The wide receiver is essentially saying that his team isn't cut out for playing in harsh conditions, while the Browns are.
In a roundabout way, Pickens is telling us he doesn't think his Steelers will have a shot to win these games come the postseason, where there will undoubtedly be some weather at play. December and January football will see wind, snow and freezing-cold temperatures. It comes with the territory, and apparently, Pickens doesn't think the Steelers can handle it.
Second, the idea that Pickens is saying the Browns aren't a very good football team isn't necessarily wrong. The Browns are 3-8, thus, they are not a very good team record-wise.
Yet, the Browns still beat the Steelers at the end of the day. Pickens was on the losing side of a game going up against a bad football team. Like it or not, that's a fact.
It sounds as though Pickens hasn't learned a whole lot since entering the league. He continues to allow his emotions to get the best of them as countless displays of immaturity keep surfacing.
At this point, all Browns fans can do is laugh.