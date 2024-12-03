Jameis Winston turns chaos up to maximum with wild deep-ball TD after Bo Nix score
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns have signed up for the Jameis Winston experience after Deshaun Watson's injury, and they got all that comes with it. In their Monday Night matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Browns got the full Winston experience mainlined into their veins. A backbreaking turnover was followed by a throw that makes him look like an All-pro.
The Broncos seemed to be running away with this game in the third quarter. After an earlier pick-six from Winston in Denver territory, Bo Nix connected with Marvin Mims on a big 93-yard touchdown. Winston erased that advantage just a few seconds later.
Winston followed this throw up with a 70-yard deep ball to former Bronco Jerry Jeudy. After the two-point conversion made this a 28-25 game, Winston has shown that he can be a productive player against one of the best defenses the NFL has to offer in the 2024 season.
Browns QB Jameis Winston responds to Bo Nix touchdown with 70-yard deep ball score on MNF
Winston, who had 355 passing yards and three touchdown passes after the 70-yarder, seems to have established a tremendous connection with Jeudy, who has over 160 yards and a touchdown in a revenge game against his old team. The Browns may live with the brain farts if he keeps this up.
The difference between the Browns' offense with Winston in the game when compared to Deshaun Watson is night and day. When the starting quarterback has a pulse and one ounce of motivation, head coach Kevin Stefanski has proven to be capable of cooking up a quality offense.
Winston, who has said publicly that he wants to return to the Browns in 2025, has 10 touchdowns against five interceptions with Cleveland. Bringing him back could help the Browns find a quality Week 1 starter in 2025, which could help push Watson further out of the picture.
Games like this against Denver are microcosms of Winston's entire career. There are baffling, and possibly game-losing, turnovers that will make the most mild-mannered coach explode. However, he will uncork some big throws every now and again that will win that same coach back over.