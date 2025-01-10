Cleveland needs to draft at least one quarterback in 2025 in order to replenish their currently lackluster quarterback room. It seemed like the Browns had somehow formed the worst trio of quarterbacks in league history in 2024 given how badly Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson all played, so it's time for a fresh start.

Given their cap restrictions, it seems likely that the Browns will be happy to not re-sign Winston. They're also aware that Watson had a setback in his rehab from his Achilles injury, so he'll be out of the running to start Week 1 in 2025. So, the competition to start is going to come down to a rookie and whatever free agent Cleveland signs.

That said, this rookie class of quarterbacks is, for lack of better words, not good. Cleveland is going to have to take a chance on one of them, most likely with a later pick.

Ranking 2025 NFL Draft quarterbacks

1. Shedeur Sanders

Sanders' accuracy when given a clean pocket cannot be ignored. His arm strength and ability to muscle through high pressure pass attempts would make him an ideal quarterback to throw behind what might be another shoddy offensive line in Cleveland. However, he isn't great at escaping sacks, which is what frustrated Browns fans when watching both Watson and Winston this past season.

Sanders just seems like he'd be the most ready to play and start in the NFL in 2025, but he has company in Cam Ward on that very short, two man list.

2. Cam Ward

Ward finished up his season with Miami as a Heisman Trophy finalist, something that should be boosting his draft stock ahead of this year's draft. And, to be fair, it has - as of now, most mock draft boards have the Tennessee Titans selecting him first overall, and the Browns selecting Sanders second overall. A huge blow to the NY Giants, who would love either Sanders or Ward.

But, again, Ward is a very turnover prone quarterback who seemed to begin his season off hot with the Hurricanes only to immediately look like he did back in 2023. He'd absolutely be worth the investment for a team desperate to get any quarterback in the building - i.e., the Giants - but he might not be ready to compete as a starting quarterback in the NFL until his second year.

3. Jalen Milroe

Milroe might have slipped a ton in recent weeks because of his performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan. He completed just 50 percent of his passes in that game, and got sacked a whopping five times. His QBR in that game of 26.5 was one of the worst of his 2024 season.

Milroe, though, is seen as one of the more threatening quarterbacks in this class if he can develop his speed with getting the ball out of his hands. He takes a lot of sacks when he doesn't have to, and likes to throw the ball away when he doesn't have to, either. All of this can be developed, but again, might not be worth as high of a pick as number two overall.

4. Jaxson Dart

Dart has risen in this draft instead of fallen, like most other quarterbacks who've declared - or un-declared, like Carson Beck. His performance against Duke in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl was admirable, throwing for 404 yards and completing a solid 77.1 percent of his passes. His four touchdowns and zero interceptions were not enough to win the game, but it was enough to boost his profile.

Dart, who is comarped to Bo Nix by NFL Draft Buzz, could be the one quarterback the Browns should take a flier on in the second or third round, if he's still available. While he struggled against elite defenses in college football, he can clearly lock in on easier reads - if he can at least already do that, the Browns should be able to develop him into a quarterback who can make those reads against tougher coverages.

5. Quinn Ewers

This ranking was made prior to the Cotton Bowl game between Texas and Ohio State, so please forgive us if Ewers had a horrendous or amazing game and you feel he should be higher in this ranking. But, as of now, Ewers is about where he's been expected to be in a ranking for the last few weeks - somewhere in the middle.

His 132.4 QBR against the AP's Top 25 teams and 63.9 percent completion rate against those teams are impressive, but it's going to come down to how well he can close out his college career in the CFP that'll really solidify his placement in the upcoming draft.

His inability as of yet to really develop a deep pass game might not make him a great candidate in head coach Kevin Stefanski's system, but he's one of the quarterbacks in this class that's shown major promise and a major ceiling.

