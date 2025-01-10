Drew Allar proved he isn't the player the Browns should target from Penn State

Do the Cleveland Browns really need to improve their defense much?

That's debatable. They slipped in the rankings amongst defenses in the NFL between 2023 and 2024, going from allowing the least amount of yards per game in the league to being pretty much middle of the pack in that regard at 19th overall. That slippage can be explained by one fact: the Browns offense was so bad, that the defense played enough extra snaps to diminish their quality.

So, headed into 2025, it's not necessarily true that the Browns need to revamp their defense in the same way that they need to for their offense. They need an entirely new quarterback room, possible another running back to start, and a ton of help on the offensive line. Defense, outside of perhaps their secondary, should be far from mind.

But, wouldn't it be fun to form another formidable defense again? It's possible for the Browns, who hold the second overall pick and can select a big standout from Penn State at that spot - and no, that's not going to be Drew Allar.

Drew Allar should not be the Penn State player of Browns fans dreams

Drew Allar had the completely opposite of the type of game you'd like to see if you're one of the few Browns fans that were clamoring for him to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

He completed just 52.2 percent of his passes in the Orange Bowl, and had just 135 passing yards on the evening. Additionally, he had no scores and an interception. In an elimination game, you'd like to see more from the Nittany Lions leader, but he had nothing to offer against the Notre Dame defense.

He also just missed the easy stuff - like this pass that could've been an easy touchdown to begin the second quarter and ended up haunting Penn State late in the contest, or letting this pass go in a clutch situation with a ton of pressure headed his way and with his target completely wrapped in coverage.

However, that doesn't mean that Penn State had no standout performances on the night overall - in fact, there was one player that has steadily risen in mock drafts because of his play, and he officially declared for the draft after his team lost the semifinals - Abdul Carter.

Carter, a defensive end for Penn State, finished up his 2024 regular season with 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 43 tackles. In the elimination game, he had one sack on Riley Leonard and five tackles total. His explosiveness would remind Cleveland of a player who is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate currently on the defensive line.

watch the path of Abdul Carter (#11) pic.twitter.com/w8bbXRp9Yg — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 10, 2025

Cleveland doesn't have to invest in a quarterback with their second overall pick. They can take a decent "project" pick in the second or third round, and focus on building out their offensive line and running back room in addition to their quarterback room.

However, it's going to feel like a majorly missed opportunity to build something special around Garrett and Carter if they pass up on the chance to draft this phenom.

