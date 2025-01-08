Former NFL player sees Deion Sanders pulling stunt to keep son off Browns

So, the Cleveland Browns have a dilemma.

They want - no, need - a new quarterback or two to enter the fray in 2025. They have already addressed Deshaun Watson's availability to begin the season, which is now likely delayed as he suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from his Achilles tear and surgery. They can wait until free agency opens up to sign a quarterback, but they can also draft one.

They currently hold the second-best pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the second overall in the first round. And, that puts them in prime position to draft one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders if they wanted - the only two quarterbacks apparently worth drafting that high in this draft. And, according to NFL insider Diana Russini, the Browns absolutely plan on drafting a signal caller this year.

But, where do they plan on drafting a signal caller? And, do they actually plan on using their hugely important pick on a quarterback that might not be ready to start in 2025? Most likely not - but that hasn't stopped speculation that Sanders' dad, Deion Sanders, would straight up protest the Browns selecting his son in the draft.

Former NFL player says Deion Sanders will not let son get picked by Browns at No. 2

Boomer & Gio is a New York City-based radio sports talk show hosted on WFAN. Gio, also known as Gregg Giannotti, got on his show with another former NFL player, Boomer Esiason, to discuss the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and his speculation that the Giants will still end up with the quarterback of their dreams.

“If Deion is controlling what’s going on, there is no way he lets Shedeur Sanders go to the Cleveland Browns. You can’t,” Gianotti said. “If I were Shedeur Sanders, I would rather go to the Jets. That’s saying something," added Gianotti.

“They may want to do it, but Deion is not gonna let that happen.”

Now, it remains unseen whether the Browns even covet one of Sanders or Ward that highly. They might actually be more than fine with drafting a signal caller somewhere in the second or third round - someone they can develop behind a veteran quarterback in 2025 as they look to 2026 and that class for an answer.

So, Gianotti feels a bit out of touch with this speculation. The Giants may very well land Sanders, but it won't be because the Browns were blackballed by Sanders. In fact, it feels growingly likely that Cleveland will land a deal with New York to swap places in the draft, so that the Giants can land Sanders and the Browns could snag a huge playmaker like Travis Hunter.

Or, they can just keep trading down and land an elite offensive lineman or wide receiver as opposed to taking best player available. Either way, it just doesn't seem like Cleveland is keen on either quarterback atop this class, so New York and its radio hosts have nothing to worry about.

