Jack Conklin and 3 other Browns likely to be moved for cap space in 2025

The Cleveland Browns don't have many assets on the team headed into 2025 - positive playmakers, specifically. With just how poorly their offense performed outside of a great year from Jerry Jeudy, no one on that side of the ball can be shopped very easily this offseason.

In addition to their offense, their defense - specifically their secondary - struggled to make any impact in 2024. Aside from Denzel Ward, players like Juan Thornhill, MJ Emerson, and Grant Delpit couldn't get as many takeaways as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz probably would have liked. As a result, they could never fully prop up their struggling offense.

But, Cleveland needs cap space, and with that need comes some very difficult decisions as it pertains to who they should trade away to make that space useful ahead of 2025.

4 Browns likely to be moved for cap space in 2025

Jack Conklin

Conklin was one of the Browns best offensive lineman in 2024. His overall PFF grade of 66.2 was about middle of the pack amongst tackles, rated 50th overall out of 144. He was, by far, the most reliable tackle the Browns had all season. And, he's an offensive lineman with experience - something Cleveland really doesn't have a ton of on the line.

But, Conklin is also carrying a $14,000,000 dollar salary into next season. He might be highly sought after as teams really struggled to find consistently good play from their offensive lines outside of elite squads like the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. So, if the Browns can trade him for someone cheaper, like on a rookie deal, or even for draft compensation, they should.

Wyatt Teller

Similarly to Conklin, Teller is an experienced offensive lineman who may be victim to the team's overhaul of the line in 2025. The 30 year old guard was rated a 62.6 on PFF amongst all guards in the NFL, good for 60th in the league. He was perfectly fine on the line, just like Conklin was, but Cleveland might be looking to make it younger and cheaper.

Teller accounts for $2,800,000 against the Browns cap in 2025, and if Cleveland cuts him prior to June 1, they avoid a $4,768,000 hit against their cap savings. So, if a team is in need of a lineman, Teller would be second in line to go right behind Conklin.

MJ Emerson

Emerson left much to be desired in 2024 with his play in the secondary. Granted, it's tough to keep up with someone like Denzel Ward, but he was a ghost out there for much of the season. Given that he's signed through 2025, it seems like the Browns will need to make him look a lot better on paper prior to being able to move him.

His $1,740,865 cap hit in 2025 might be incentive enough for Cleveland to try and toss him into a deal this offseason. Emerson along with a late draft pick could be enough for a team desperate for depth in their secondary to bite - and if a team thinks they can change the trajectory of the young cornerbacks career.

Juan Thornhill

Thornhill is another cornerback who just floundered in 2024. He's yet to live up to the expectations set not just for him, but for the entire Browns defense. He was signed back in 2023, with hopes that his three interception and nine passes defended season in 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs was not an anamoly, but just the start to a great career with Cleveland. That gamble has yet to pay off.

Thornhill is still young. At 29 years old, he would be a decent cornerback to try and shop alongside Emerson. His $5,684,000 cap hit definitely pushes the Browns even more to make a deal involving him and his contract.

