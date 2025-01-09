Carson Beck just crushed Browns draft dreams with latest decision

Carson Beck is one of several potential late draft picks that the Cleveland Browns were likely targeting in 2025. Given that they might not be very high on taking one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with their second overall pick, it feels right to speculate about which high ceiling but low performing quarterbacks entering the draft the Browns have their eye on.

That's where Beck comes in. The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback finished up his 2024 campaign with 3,485 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, but 12 interceptions. He also failed to advance his team in the College Football Playoffs, adding another negative to his profile. But, he's seen as someone worth taking a flier on, especially with the flashes of great quarterback play he's had in his college career.

But, with his recent announcement regarding his status after a disappointing 2024 season with Georgia, Browns fans will have to stop looking up his tape on YouTube - at least for the 2025 draft, anyway.

Beck decides to step back draft declaration, is entering transfer portal

Beck announced on Thursday that he'd be entering the transfer portal instead of declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. On3 Sports was first with the news, although it's unclear if he's received any offers from another program yet.

Beck might not be a top prospect in 2025, but if he's able to piece together a much more sound 2025 college season, he'd be likely considered a top quarterback pick in the 2026 draft class. He'd have some stiff competition between Arch Manning and, according to NFL Mock Draft Database's 2026 Big Board, Malachi Nelson.

It's a big gamble, but one that a lot of college athletes are now able to stomach considering that they're able to finally earn a living while playing college sports. College football is specifically lucrative, with projections putting earnings for college football players at a whopping $1.67 billion in 2024-25. So, if Beck wants to stay in college for one more year to boost his stock, he can.

The Browns now have an even further thinned pool of quarterbacks to choose from in the 2025 draft. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Browns absolutely intend on taking a quarterback in this year's draft. The largest question for the team moving forward, though, is where they plan on taking a quarterback. They can risk their number two pick by taking Sanders or Ward, but odds are they won't be willing to do so.

