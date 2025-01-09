If there's one thing that's clear about the Cleveland Browns heading into 2025, it's that their cap space situation is going to prevent them from making big swing moves they must make to re-open their contention window. They have a great defense, a solid wide receiving corp, and no quarterback nor offensive line to support those former two strengths.

As a result, it seems like Cleveland's a prime candidate to be a team that wheels and deals this offseason as a means of freeing up cap space while also shoring up in their positional groups of greatest need - at offensive line, and at quarterback.

A Bleacher Report breaking news writer, Kristopher Knox, recently released a piece where he outlined which deals he can see happening through the trade market this offseason. To no one's surprise, the Browns are mentioned three times in the piece - twice as an acquiring team, and once as a team sending someone off.

3 deals the Browns might make on trade market according to Bleacher Report

According to the Bleacher Report article, the Browns might be connected to three names this offseason on the trade market: Evan Neal, Jack Conklin, and Kirk Cousins.

Neal is still on his rookie contract with the NY Giants, which is what makes him a very enticing target for the Browns according to Knox. Given the fact that he also played left tackle in college, he'd be a great project player for Cleveland with their newly hired offensive line coach, Mike Bloomgren.

But, if you've caught any Giants game featuring Neal on the O-line, you'd know he's been a bust since being drafted by New York back in 2022. He's a great run blocker, but is graded at just 49.6 by PFF for his pass protection. While he'd be a discount for Cleveland, he'd potentially be another player like Jedrick Wills Jr. - not living up to expectations.

Conklin, of course, is on the Browns currently. The 31 year old tackle would be getting sent out by the Browns as a cap space saving measure, and as they're likely looking to draft younger, and cheaper, offensive linemen for 2025 and beyond. Conklin carries a $19,467,000 dollar cap hit, so the Browns would be seeing a solid amount of relief if they trade him.

According to Knox in the article, the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are potential suitors for Conklin on the trade market.

As for Cousins, it seems like Cleveland is the current favorite to land the former Minnesota Vikings and soon to be former Atlanta Falcons quarterback. Cousins has connections to head coach Kevin Stefanski from his days playing in Minnesota, so that tie has been worked to death by NFL insiders.

"According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the Falcons don't plan to release Cousins but will 'listen to teams in regards to trade offers.' If Atlanta wants to get value in return for Cousins, it may have to eat a large chunk of the $65 million in dead money remaining on his contract," said Knox.

He added, "It may also have to agree to pay a portion of next year's $27.6 base salary while agreeing to send Cousins to his preferred destination—he has a no-trade clause."

So, if Cousins does wish to head to The Land, it's possible that he'd be getting a good chunk of his salary paid for by the Falcons - another notch on the "pro" side of the deal. But, it remains unclear if Cousins is healthy after such a severe drop off in production with the Falcons in 2024, and the Browns really cannot risk trading for yet another injury-prone quarterback.

