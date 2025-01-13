Ashton Jeanty and 3 potential running backs Browns can take in 2025 NFL Draft

On April 24th, the Cleveland Browns will be second on the clock, right behind the Tennessee Titans. The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner for Cleveland, and assuming they keep their second overall pick, they'll have a huge decision to make about who to take at that spot.

There are a few analysts who have posited that they should take a quarterback here despite Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders being considered as project picks headed into the new season. Cleveland can also take a high-powered defender like Abdul Carter, an elite wide receiver like Tetairoa McMillan, or the best utility player in the draft in Travis Hunter.

Many options lie ahead for Cleveland, but one position that they probably won't be taking at second overall is at running back. Still, the Browns have a second rounder and two third rounders to use in the draft, and one of those should be exhausted on a running back in this class. Here, we'll rank those backs.

Running backs the Browns could take in 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty is going to be the most popular pick on any list like this. He's a generational talent, and was probably the only player who came close to Travis Hunter in Heisman Trophy voting. His 2,601 rushing yards in 2024 in addition to averaging a wild 7.1 yards per carry made him the standout running back in this year's draft.

Jeanty would be the perfect replacement to Nick Chubb for the Browns if they somehow lost him to free agency. His youth, explosiveness, and ability to be used to build around the team's next offense would be incredible, but teams are always reluctant to take running backs so high in the draft because of how injury prone they are.

Jeanty will likely be gone in the first round, so if Cleveland doesn't snag him with their 2nd overall pick, he's off to reshape another team's offense.

Omarion Hampton

Hampton feels like a fringe possibility for the Browns in this draft. If they play their cards right in the first round, they'll likely land an offensive lineman or wide receiver as one part to bolstering their offense. In the second round, they're probably looking to do the same thing - keep adding to their offense. Hampton would be a great add for them in their backfield and alongside Chubb.

His 1,660 rushing yards in 2024 were a collegiate career best for him, and his style of running - downhill and powerful - is perfect for an AFC North style of play.

Kaleb Johnson

Rated the third best running back prospect in this year's draft by NFL Draft Buzz, Johnson is a great breakout to invest in if you're Cleveland and you have to figure out how to use either your second round or one of your third round picks. Johnson set Iowa rushing records in his junior year, running for 1,537 yards total and 21 touchdowns.

Johnson's ability to find holes, lower his shoulders, and get extra yardage from seemingly dead plays is something Cleveland should cherish in any running back they're aiming to take in this draft.

Dylan Sampson

Sampson is another running back like Johnson who might slip down the board because of how much teams covet the opportunity to take one of Jeanty or Hampton. He'd be an excellent fit for the Browns given his speed after handoffs and ability to slip through multiple tackles near the pocket.

If the Browns can't completely fix up their offensive line by 2025, Sampson can at least find success in the brief moments where the line provides some blocking. But, with a better O-line, Sampson's ability to turn a few seconds of a gap into major yardage and scoring would be big as Cleveland likely goes back to their ground attack being their greatest strength on offense.

