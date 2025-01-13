Kevin Stefanski's dream pick for next Browns OC finally being interviewed

Cleveland doesn't have many coaching staff openings. There were only two that seemed destined for vacancy after the Browns 2024 season came to an end - offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Both did end up becoming open spots on head coach Kevin Stefanski's staff, and now, he's tasked with finding replacements for both.

The most important of the two, offensive coordinator, is going to lead to an interesting search. Stefanski and the Browns have to find someone open to change - and a lot of it - considering the team doesn't have a clear picture of who they'll be starting Week 1 in 2025.

An OC might be enticed by that opportunity, though. Being able to imprint your play style and play book on a rookie quarterback is becoming increasingly possible given the recent injury to Deshaun Watson and the Browns draft position. But, more likely than not, Stefanski is going to want to bring someone on who can work with him on the team's offense, not alongside him.

That's why the team's interview with Klint Kubiak on Monday is huge.

Klint Kubiak meeting with the Browns for open OC job

Kubiak is coming back to Stefanski and the Browns for the interview by way of New Orleans, as he was hired by the Saints as their offensive coordinator for 2024. He was previously in Minnesota as the Vikings offensive coordinator, which is where he and Stefanski managed to coach Kirk Cousins up to a 4,221 passing yard season.

However, since being with the Saints, he hasn't been able to replicate that success. Derek Carr, the starting quarterback for New Orleans for most of 2024, looked a futher shell of himself than he already was back with the Raiders. With injuires to Chris Olave, Carr, and Taysom Hill, the Saints were just never able to get a consistent passing game going under Kubiak.

But, his ability to open up the Saints run game is what made his scheme so important to Stefanski, who brought it over to Cleveland when he was hired as the head coach back in 2020. New Orleans had multiple games with runners going for over 100 yards in a game, something foreign to the Browns this season with their lackluster play calling and lack of decent run blocking.

Additionally, Kubiak's focus on play action can open up a world of possibilities for a rookie quarterback - or, even Kirk Cousins again, if the team decides to go for him this offseason - which makes him all the more appealing. Getting someone in the building who'd be able to electrify a younger signal caller with mobility would instantly improve the offense from its 2024 doldrums.

We'll see how the process plays out, but you have to imaging that Stefanski is eager to offer Kubiak a way to return to working with him in Cleveland.

