One stat about NFL Playoffs shows what Browns must do with 2025 first round pick

The Cleveland Browns are set to be second on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft, currently holding the number two overall pick in the draft. This means that the Browns hold a ton of power as it pertains to their future - do they pick the best player available at that pick, or do they trade down to gather up even more draft capital?

This is especially complicated by how great a need quarterback is for the Browns headed into 2025. They essentially have none on their current roster that they plan on starting to begin this coming season, so they have to both utilize free agency and the draft in order to replenish their ranks at that position.

However, the assumption that they should or could use their prime pick on a quarterback feels like a bad one to make. And, when looking at this stat about quarterbacks starting in the NFL Playoffs this season, it makes the Browns decision on what to do with that pick a whole lot clearer.

Quarterbacks in NFL Playoffs show that Browns don't need to go QB in first round

According to the CBS Sports reporter Jeff Kerr, only two quarterbacks out of the 14 starting during Wild Card weekend and next week's Divisional Round were drafted outside of the first round: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

Two isn't a lot, but Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at just 26 years old. He's already led his team to a Super Bowl appearance, and he's aiming to do the same for the Eagles this season. Philadelphia is one of the toughest teams to play in the league, and Hurts is a big part of why that is. Being picked in the 2nd round has yet to hurt him or the Eagles.

Wilson, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl champion. He's of course a much older quarterback than Hurts, but he can still turn it up from time to time. He's the ultimate game manager for the Steelers, which shows just how great his longevity has been in the league despite being a third round pick back in 2012.

Cleveland can very well strike gold in the second or third round in 2025 - although, it feels likelier that they'll find a franchise signal caller in 2026. But, they can clearly trade down, acquire much needed depth on their O-line and their running back room, and still take a quarterback to compete against whatever free agent they sign in 2025.

