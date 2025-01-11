Aaron Jones and 3 potential replacements to Nick Chubb in free agency

NIck Chubb is a free agent this season, and he's set to either stay with the Cleveland Browns on a short term, team friendly deal, or seek a bigger payday elsewhere. There are plenty of spots that'll be willing to take him on as a low risk, high reward running back who has proven he can put up numbers akin to Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry when healthy.

So, the Browns need a contingency plan if Chubb decides to walk. There aren't a whole lot of names that pop off the page in free agency for Cleveland if they end up needing to seek out a running back - they might have better luck drafting one or two backs - but there are some worth kicking the can on in 2025.

4 potential free agent running backs the Browns can pursue to replace Nick Chubb

Aaron Jones

Another free agent running back, Jones has had an excellent year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. The team is on their way to the postseason, and Jones helped helm a solid rush game for Minnesota that helped to balance their passing attack. His 1,138 total rushing yards were good for ninth in the regular season, and his 255 carries were tied for ninth, as well.

Jones is, however, 30 years old now. While he isn't coming off another injury like Chubb would be entering 2025, it's always a risk to invest in older running backs like Jones. But, he'd be the ideal replacement for Chubb given his level of production in 2024.

Javonte Williams

Williams had a quiet year with the Denver Broncos in 2024, but that's just because Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime were so good behind Bo Nix that Williams wasn't necessarily needed often by Denver in the backfield. He was more so a part of a balanced run unit that called on all three at any given time.

But, Williams is a free agent after the Broncos season is done. Assuming Denver values McLaughlin more than Williams, or that Denver is aiming to use their cap space in other ways to further complement Nix, Williams would be a great running back to bring in for Cleveland. He's a great investment, and at only 24 years old, he's a youthful replacement to Chubb.

Cam Akers

Another Vikings running back the Browns could target is Cam Akers. Akers had such a high ceiling when with the LA Rams, but injuries hampered his ability to really hit his stride with the team. Since being with Minnesota, and much like Jones, he's been able to find his footing and act as a solid back for the Vikings.

Akers could wind up being a lot cheaper to retain than Jones, who'll likely be the priority to re-sign by Minnesota. He's also younger than Jones, so he has more years left under his belt to keep raising his ceiling again. Assuming the Browns gain better run blocking in 2025, Akers can really explode for another season akin to that of his 2022 year with the Rams, where he ran for 786 yards.

Ty Johnson

The Buffalo Bills aren't exactly synonymous with a run game given who their quarterback is. But, they've managed to develop James Cook and Ray Davis into a great duo in the back field that can both also act as receivers in a pinch. Johnson has benefitted from that offense, as well, but he's found himself as the third stringer behind Davis and Cook.

Johnson would be a great get for the Browns as he'd be coming from a winning program at Buffalo and he'd be given a lot longer of a leash than he received with the Bills in 2024. He'd likely immediately be the team's RB2 at minimum, and could provide help in their passing game that Cleveland hadn't gotten in 2024 from their running back room.

