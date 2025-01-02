Latest PFF Mock Draft has Browns landing Cam Skattebo in 3rd round

The Cleveland Browns still have one more game to play before their official place in the NFL Draft becomes clear. As of now and ahead of Week 17, they're slated to pick 3rd overall just after the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans who have the first and second overall picks, respectively.

But, cards might shuffle, and the Browns can land as high as first or as low as back to fifth after this weekend of games is done. So, it's unclear just who Cleveland can target just yet - or, who Cleveland can leverage in any trades down in the first round if they're not looking to select anyone that high.

Assuming they're signing a free agent quarterback to replace Deshaun Watson, they might not want to use their first rounder if they can net more second rounders instead.

But, there's mock drafts aplenty to take a look at across the internet, and a recent PFF mock draft has the Browns prioritizing their offense throughout the draft and throughout rounds one through four.

Latest PFF Mock Draft has Browns landing big name WR and HB with a rising star

PFF's latest mock draft ended up as follows:

1st round, 3rd overall: WR Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan has solidified himself as the best wide receiver in this upcoming draft. The issue with his fit on this Browns roster has always been that the team still doesn't seem to know who their quarterback is going to be in 2025.

But, if Cleveland wants to ensure success for whoever they bring in, drafting a high ceiling receiver like McMillan to play alongside Jerry Jeudy and, hopefully, Cedric Tillman, would be big.

McMillan finished up his 2024 season with 1,319 yards, 84 receptions, eight touchdowns, and an average of 15.6 yards per reception. His size and finesse in the open field would automatically make him one of the most reliable targets for whoever is under center for the Browns.

2nd round, 35th overall: T Greg Zabel

Zabel would be the first of two offensive linemen taken according to this mock draft. The North Dakota State player hasn't gotten as much buzz as Kelvin Banks Jr. or Will Campbell, but he'd still be a reliable tackle to draft to land behind Dawand Jones in the depth chart in 2025.

His pass blocking, according to NFL Draft Buzz, is rated at 100 percent. Sure, he's never faced an NFL defensive line before, but to enter the draft with that high of a rating in something that every single tackle for Cleveland struggled with in 2024, he feels like a no brainer pick for the Browns if available here.

3rd round, 67th overall: HB Cam Skattebo

If you were tuned in to the Peach Bowl on New Years Day, you probably remember one specific name from the game - Cam Skattebo. The Arizona State University halfback left it all out on the field in the loss for ASU - literally, left it all out there as in throwing up on the field and playing through a sickness.

Skattebo has been steadily rising on the boards of several mock drafts, and after his MVP performance in the bowl game where he had 143 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards, and a pass for a touchdown, he feels like the best bet for the Browns as they look to add reinforcements behind an aging Nick Chubb.

3rd round, 93rd overall: QB Will Howard

Cleveland has to walk away from this draft with a quarterback as they'll likely be letting two walk this offseason - Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Also, assuming Bailey Zappe doesn't somehow play himself into a backup role in 2025, they'll be in dire need of a young quarterback to compete in training camp against Watson and whatever free agent they sign.

Enter Will Howard out of Ohio State University. Howard has had two back to back excellent games in the College Football Playoffs, currently on a 2-0 run first against No. 9 Tennessee and recently over No. 1 seeded Oregon. In the quarterfinal, he put up 319 receiving yards along with three touchdowns, and finished up with a 206.5 passer rating.

Howard has not been a name to watch amongst this year's quarterback class - not by a longshot. But, if he keeps up this run through the CFP and leads OSU to at least the final, Cleveland might have no choice but to take a chance on him in the third round.

4th round, 104th overall: G Ar'Maj Reed Adams

Reed-Adams isn't entering the NFL Draft in 2025, as he announced recently he'd be coming back to Texas A&M for 2026 and entering the draft then. But, his solid pass blocking and run blocking should be intriguing for the Browns next year, too. He alongside A&M running back Le'Veon Moss have great chemistry, and that's something the Browns wish to replicate between their RB room and their OL next season.

