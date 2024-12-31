Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe both might see playing time in Week 18

The Cleveland Browns have nothing to lose in Week 18. They're already 3-13 headed into the game, many weeks removed from being eliminated from postseason contention and just one game away from determining their place in the NFL Draft in 2025.

They've been put through the wringer with several necessary quarterback changes, injuries to most of their offensive linemen, and a defense that's been barely holding up with no support from the team's offense. And now, as they set to face off with the Baltimore Ravens in a Saturday afternoon game that no one wants to see, they'll be dealt even more change per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Quarterback carousel will continue into final week of season for Browns

According to Stefanski and multiple Browns beat reporters, the team will likely play both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe at quarterback against the Ravens. Thompson-Robinson is coming off yet another disappointing outing in Week 17, where he threw one pick and fumbled once to increase his turnover to touchdown ratio to a whopping 6:0.

Zappe, the former backup to Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and former starter for the New England Patriots, would be seeing true action for the first time all season in Week 18. Zappe, a 25 year old quarterback out of Western Kentucky, would likely relish the opportunity to prove that he can still be a serviceable backup QB in the NFL at the very least.

Read more: Way too early predictions for Browns as 2025 opponents are revealed

The willingness to play Zappe and Thompson-Robinson by Stefanski likely stems from this being the last chance for Zappe to audition for both the Browns and the NFL before season's end. Given the Browns have no reason to be trying to win this game - not that Thompson-Robinson has shown he could win a game, anyway - it makes sense to give Zappe the reins this one time.

In 2023, which was the last time he saw real action as a starter with the Patriots, he posted a 23.9 QBR, 68.8 passer rating, nine interceptions, six touchdowns, and a 59.9 percent completion percentage. He also threw for 1,272 total yards. Somehow, that's actually much better than what Thompson-Robinson has been offering Cleveland in his two starts.

It would be cool to see him have some flashes in Week 18, especially with there being zero stakes for the team itself. If Zappe performs well, he might very well play himself into a new contract to be a backup on the Browns longterm as Cleveland will likely look to move on from both Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston this offseason.

More Browns news and analysis