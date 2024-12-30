How the Browns can ensure they're done with Dorian Thompson-Robinson after 2024

The Dorian Thompson-Robinson experiment - if there ever was one, really - is officially over.

It feels impossible to be watching a more turnover prone quarterback than Jameis Winston, but that's exactly what Thompson-Robinson has offered for the Browns since stepping in at starting QB in Week 16.

Unfortunately for Thompson-Robinson and for the Browns, he's clearly not the answer for them longterm at QB. He's too unreliable in the pocket, can't make easy reads, and can't escape pressure.

So, can Cleveland manage to move on from Thompson-Robinson in the offseason as they continue to find ways to gain more cap space? They have a few paths to try and do so.

How Cleveland can officially move on from Thompson-Robinson

The Browns have a few avenues for moving on from their third string quarterback and starting the process of cleaning out their QB room entirely aside from Deshaun Watson. He recently worked out a restructured contract deal with the Browns that alleviates their cap hit incurred after 2026, but that doesn't help matters for 2025 or 2026.

The easiest path for Cleveland with Thompson-Robinson would, of course, be cutting him before the June 1 deadline in 2025. That would save the Browns $944,433 in cap space. If they were to wait until after June 1, those savings bump up to $1,030,000.

Either way, Cleveland would be getting a minuscule amount of money back towards their cap space if they were to cut him, so that might not be advantageous for them.

In terms of dead cap from those moves, Cleveland would be incurring $171,134 in dead money before June 1 and $85,567 after June 1. Again, small potatoes, but Cleveland isn't exactly good enough to raise their noses at any savings available.

Another path the team could take is potentially including him in a trade. It's doubtful that any team would trade for him outright unless they were desperate for a backup insurance QB behind an already existing starter on their team.

Trading him, though, would garner the same amount of savings. But, assuming he's tossed in with a high-caliber player or a pick, it makes sense as a way to save money and gain by subtracting.

After either of these options are exhausted, Cleveland could then replace Thompson-Robinson with someone on a rookie deal - like JJ McCarthy, Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe, or even Carson Beck. This is assuming that Cleveland trades back in the draft and don't take someone like Ward, who could be developed into a starter in 2025.

One of these rookies would be riding the bench behind a veteran bridge QB, but they'd likely be a lot more ready to compete in training camp than Thompson-Robinson would. Right now, he barely looks ready to face off with a practice squad, let alone to deal with live NFL action. Selecting someone like Ward or Milroe, or trading for someone like McCarthy adds far more reliable insurance.

