How the Browns can still land No. 1 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are currently slated to pick third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, their would-be highest pick in the draft since 2021. The last time they had a pick that high was back in 2018, though, when they selected Baker Mayfield first overall and Denzel Ward with their fourth overall pick.

Ward has since become a pillar of the team's defense, while Mayfield has flourished with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers. While he didn't work out for Cleveland, it's clear he was worth that high of a pick in retrospect. And, with Ward's success, it's clear that getting a pick that high can be valuable for a team long term.

The Browns don't have the first overall pick, though - but that can change. In fact, they can even fall in the draft order depending on how Week 18 goes for them and the other worst teams in the league, such as the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. There are a few scenarios worth keeping an eye on ahead of Week 18 to see where the Browns will officially pick in 2025.

Scenarios for the Browns in 2025 NFL Draft

As of now, the Browns are picking 3rd overall in the draft. According to Tankathon, that also means they're projected to select a quarterback with that pick - specifically, Cam Ward out of Miami. Now, it remains to be seen how Cleveland plans to address their quarterback situation, either through the draft or through free agency.

Regardless, it's a high pick. But, the Browns can actually rise up to at least second overall if the Titans manage to beat the Houston Texans in Week 18. The Texans, though, are the current favorites to win the contest and they plan to play their starters to open the game. So, it feels doubtful that Tennessee can pull a win out.

If the Titans and the Patriots win while the Browns lose, then Cleveland will select first overall in the draft come April. New England is squaring off with the Buffalo Bills who will likely be resting most - if not all - of their starters. If they win but the Titans lose, then the Browns would rise to third in the order while the Patriots fall again down the order.

Cleveland winning feels impossible. While Baltimore might be resting some starters, it'll probably only be after gaining enough separation in scoring on Cleveland to justify pulling them out of the game.

That said, if the Browns do somehow win, they'd fall fairly far in the order depending on the result of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears games.

It all depends on the strength of schedule that each team had going into the season. Since the Patriots had the weakest, they land atop the order in a tiebreaker scenario. If New England wins but the Titans, Giants, and Browns all lose, Cleveland catapults to the top because of strength of schedule, and so on.

It's all ultimately confusing, so Week 18 will bring answers for all teams at the top of the draft order and for Cleveland.

