One stat shows just how dominant Myles Garrett was in 2024 for Browns

Pass rushing is not an easy feat in the NFL. You're constantly battling it out with players just as big as you on the line of scrimmage, and you're both bent on performing your one job: either getting to or protecting the quarterback at all costs.

Some take the job more seriously than others. Myles Garrett does the job the better than all others in the league. And, this season was no exception for the multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler. He managed to make history with 14 sacks for a fourth season in a row. He's the only player to reach that feat.

And, he had multiple hat tricks throughout the season despite the Browns being behind in many of those games. In short, he just never stopped trying to be the best defender he could for Cleveland, despite the offense providing no relief for him or the rest of the D-line in 2024.

One stat reflects just how good of a year Garrett had in 2024

According to PFF, Garrett was the leading pass rusher in the NFL. They used several metrics to come to that conclusion and to reward him with Defensive Player of the Year honors amongst all EDGE players in the league. He finished up with a 92.7 grade through PFF, which is seventh overall amongst all defenders graded by PFF in their history.

He's also landed in the top 8 of that list three times in his career, which just illustrates his dominance in his position. But, one stat that truly stands out for Garrett and this award is pass rush win rate.

That rate is basically the calculated by measuring the number of times a defender is able "beat" the offensive lineman tasked with stopping them, and the amount of time it takes for them to get past that blocker, and then those two numbers are stacked against the league average. So, if you want to understand just how well Garrett did compared to all other defenders, you can look to this rate.

He finished up with a 23.1 percent win rate specifically, beating out other elite defenders like Trey Hendrickson, Zach Allen, and Chris Jones. He also was 1st place in pressure rate and pass-rush productivity rate, which helps fans to help swallow his inability to win the sack crown from Hendrickson this season.

Garrett is thankfully signed with the team through 2026. His leadership on the field and in the locker room for young defenders coming onto the team through the draft like Jowon Briggs and Mike Hall Jr. is invaluable and immeasurable. But, like his pass rush win rate through 18 weeks of action, you can measure some aspects to his game that make him elite.

