Myles Garrett lands on NFLPA All-Pro team along with elite D-line company

The Cleveland Browns shouldn't anticipate having too many All-Pros named this year. After an abysmal 3-14 season in 2024, there were maybe three players total who stood out for their on-field production - Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Corey Bojorquez.

Ward has been recognized for his efforts on the defense with a Pro-Bowl selection, which is an excellent enough nod to his work in a secondary where he struggled to get any support from his fellow corners. As for Bojorquez, his greatness was only on display because of how badly the Browns offense played in 2024. He had to punt, a lot, therefore he was showing off his long kicking a lot.

Garrett, however, simply dominated. While he didn't snag the sack title in 2024, he still managed to notch his fourth consecutive season with 14 or more sacks - something no other defender in the NFL has ever done. He's clearly on a trajectory towards the Hall of Fame, but winning games would go a long way to help his case there.

Read more: Myles Garrett had a very wholesome moment with Ravens lineman in Week 18

Regardless, he's respected not just by the Browns for his leadership and effort, but by the NFL as a whole. And, that respect translated to yet another accolade snagged by Garrett.

NFLPA names Garrett First Team All-Pro defender

The National Football League Players Association began naming their own All-Pro teams back in 2023. Garrett was named to that inaugural All-Pro team as well, so this is his second consecutive selection by players across the NFL who wanted to take matters of voting into their own hands.

Garrett joins some elite company on All-Pro team list from defensive lines across the league, including Trey Hendrickson, Chris Jones, Jalen Carter, and Dexter Lawrence. His continued dominance, despite the consistent losing from Cleveland, is definitely impressive in its own right.

He was the league's leading pass rusher this season, rated as the pressure leader in 2024. He had 83 total on the season, which tied with Hendrickson. But, his win rate was 83.1 compared to Hendrickson's 20, which is where he gets the advantage.

His ability to get inches from the quarterback on what feels like most snaps is absurd - if he could've converted more of those pressures into sacks, he might have sealed his second consecutive DPOY award, as well. But, getting Pro Bowl recognition and now another All-Pro nod from the NFLPA is still fantastic for Garrett, and he'll likely get named to the league's All-Pro list, as well.

More Browns news and analysis