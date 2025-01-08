Myles Garrett had a very wholesome moment with Ravens lineman in Week 18

Myles Garrett is a superstar in the NFL. His noteriety will only rise as the Cleveland Browns finally begin to win games in the near future, but as of now, Garrett is still seen as the premier defensive lineman in the league and one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL, as well.

His campaign for Defensive Player of the Year will certainly be marred by the 3-14 record that the Browns finished up with in 2024, and by how good of a year cornerback Pat Surtain II had with the Denver Broncos. But, he's still beloved in the league and by fans for being a professional on the field, and that showed in a very wholesome moment shared on HBO Max's "Hard Knocks" series.

Hard Knocks captures sweet moment between Myles Garrett and Ravens offensive lineman

Roger Rosengarten is not a household name like Garrett. He's a lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, so he has one of the most important jobs in the league - protecting Most Valuable Player candidate Lamar Jackson and star running back Derrick Henry.

But, even with those responsibilities, he isn't a well known lineman like Penei Sewell or Tristan Wirfs are - he's just a member of a unit that's winning football games in Baltimore.

In a recent episode of Hard Knocks - which, by the way, was specifically centered on the AFC North and their in-season rivalries - Rosengarten is seen approaching Garrett after the game to talk about doing a jersey swap. But, instead of approaching with a ton of confidence, he adds a qualifier to his request.

"I know I'm a nobody, but can I get that jersey after?"

Garrett pauses in the clip, turns to Rosengarten, and speaks confidence into the 22 year old offensive lineman instead of dismissing his request.

"Hey, you're in the league. Y'all winning games. Y'all looking great. You ain't never a nobody. I got you," said Garrett.

"You got me? Appreciate you, buddy," added Rosengarten in the short moment shared by Max.

It's a really kind moment between two competitors going head to head against one another, and one that shows exactly why Garrett is so revered - even by those he's pancaking occassionally to get to the quarterback. Rosengarten could've held some hard feelings towards Garrett, who got a ton of pressures (but no sacks) on Jackson in the game.

Instead, he just wanted some proof that he'd squared up with a guaranteed Hall of Famer in Garrett.

