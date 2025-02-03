Browns' star defender Myles Garrett publicly requests trade from team

Myles Garrett has finally, publicly, requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett released a statement on Monday expressing his desire to be traded from the team that drafted him first overall back in 2017. The All-Pro defensive end just finished up yet another record breaking season for the Browns, getting 14 sacks and finishing as the best pass rusher in the NFL. He's also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, and just represented Cleveland at the Pro Bowl.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focued on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl - and that goal fields me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today," said Garrett in the opening of his trade request shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He added, "While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns are aware of the request but are still standing firm on not honoring it. General manager Andrew Berry told reporters recently that he had no plans on trading Garrett, and wanted to see him retire a Brown. Seems like Garrett has other plans in mind.

