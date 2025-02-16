Browns are first team set to meet with Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders feels slated to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in this year's NFL draft. But, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll land with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall, let alone go within the top five picks in the draft.

But, he's still a solid option for any quarterback needy team, like the Cleveland Browns, who desperately need to hit on a generational talent soon in order to actually set themselves up for long term success. While Sanders' ability to be a franchise quarterback is up in the air, he's one of the best options in the draft at signal caller.

Sanders knows this, and that's what makes his first few team visits ahead of the official start to the season, March 12, so important to keep track of - and, it seems like Sanders is meeting with the Browns first.

Sanders reveals Browns are first team he's meeting with ahead of draft

Sanders revealed on his older brother's YouTube channel earlier in the week that he's set to meet with several teams soon as a part of the 30 visits he'll make ahead of the draft. But, atop that list are the Browns and New York Giants.

"The '30 visits' start like, March 4. I've got the Browns, then the Giants. That's the only two right now," said Sanders to a trainer in the video.

After the combine, which is set to take place on February 27, teams are allowed to bring in 30 prospects for meetings ahead of April 24 - the day of the first round of the draft begins. Sanders is probably atop the Browns' list of players to usher into its building ahead of them being on the clock at No. 2 overall, in addition to Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, and other top prospects.

Cleveland has yet to signal what they plan to do just yet about Myles Garrett's pending trade request. But, assuming they keep the All Pro defender, they'll likely pivot to honing in on a quarterback to take in the draft instead of taking a top defender like Carter or Mason Graham.

Sanders has his flaws - he can be hesitant in the pocket, and got used to a collapsing pocket frequently in his time at Colorado. But, he's also the best and most accurate passer in the entire draft, and feels like far more of a sure thing at quarterback over a player like Jalen Milroe or Quinn Ewers. We'll see if he impresses Browns brass enough to have them use their No. 2 pick on him.

