Browns land solid duo on offense in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Cleveland has so much more to think about ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft thanks to Myles Garrett.

The Browns, who just started having to deal with a public trade request from Garrett in addition to still needing a quarterback to start the 2025 season, might now have to completely adjust their draft process to focus on defense first, offense later.

That's likely not what the team had in mind for this draft, knowing they have to come away with a rookie quarterback in addition to other skill position players within the first three rounds of the draft. Now, they might need to affirmatively steer clear of a quarterback at No. 2 overall and focus in on shoring up their defensive line, assuming they trade Garrett.

In this mock draft simulator, run on PFF's handy and free simulator, Cleveland goes with defense at the top of the draft and offense with their two 3rd round picks.

Latest mock draft lands Browns best defensive lineman in draft

Abdul Carter: Round 1, Pick 2

Carter is probably the most obvious player the Browns can take if they need to replace Garrett this offseason. Carter is not a 1 for 1 substitution for Garrett - no one in the league could possibly fill his role for Cleveland. However, Carter's ceiling is very high as a pass rusher, and he'd at least add back some pop on the D-line if Garrett is sent to another team.

His 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 24 tackles for loss would be nothing to sneer at, and that's exactly the impact he provided to Penn State in 2024.

Trey Amos: Round 2, Pick 33

Amos is another defender that'd be sure to add a pop back to Cleveland's secondary. Given Denzel Ward's recent comments on Garrett's trade request, it behooves the Browns to try and add help to the secondary for Ward, who led the NFL with 19 passes defended. Ward and Amos would be a lockdown duo, with Amos collecting 13 passes defended in his final year with Ole Miss.

Dillon Gabriel: Round 3, Pick 67

Gabriel had a great Senior Bowl week and game, which has helped his stock at quarterback rise a bit. However, this is still shaping up to be a very weak quarterback class, so taking Gabriel in the third round feels very possible for Cleveland. While Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe have oft been mentioned as likely targets for Cleveland at this spot, Gabriel is reportedly a more steady option for the Browns.

Gabriel's overall PFF grade of 86.6 and 30:6 touchdown to interception ratio from 2024 makes him a very solid option for Cleveland at backup quarterback headed into the 2025 season. And, with the Browns' 94th pick, they can even add a familiar weapon to Gabriel's arsenal at wide receiver if he actually starts for the team next season.

Tez Johnson: Round 3, Pick 94

Johnson would be a great pick here if the Browns take Gabriel as the duo combined for 898 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. He led the entire Oregon team in receiving yards, and apparently had an excellent week in Senior Bowl drills which is sure to boost his stock. It's a stacked wide receiver class, with someone like Travis Hunter likely to go at the top of the draft.

But, Johnson would be a solid pickup for Cleveland to add to Gabriel's options.

