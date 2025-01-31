NFL insider confirms Browns' early first-round strategy in 2025 NFL Draft

It is no secret what the biggest storyline, need and even distraction is on the Cleveland Browns, currently.

You could file the quarterback position under many different categories, in Cleveland, and you'd probably be right on with many of those labels. It is a weakness and need. It has been, at times, a distraction. And, of course, it's always a storyline.

Going into the 2025 NFL Draft, it will continue to be a storyline in Cleveland as the Browns are well in position to come away with a quarterback. Owning the no. 2 overall pick, the Browns have to feel good about their chances at landing one.

The Browns own a top-two pick while there are two top quarterback prospects in this class in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward, the dual-threat. If the Browns preferred one over the other, what are the chances they'd get the one they liked more?

In the latest update from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Browns fans received the ultimate hope.

The Browns plan to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft

"Maybe they (the Titans) do not take a quarterback," Rapoport said.

"You know the Browns are probably going to take one. The Giants are probably going to take one."

This is quite interesting. For a little while now, we've been able to sit and marinate in the fact that new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi refuses to pass up on a "generational" type of player with the first overall pick.

More Browns news:

Many believe Borgonzi was not talking about a quarterback with those words. Instead, he could have been touching on players like Colorado's two-way stud Travis Hunter or Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.

If the Titans truly do not take a quarterback at no. 1, then that would guarantee the Browns are able to get their pick of Ward or Sanders at no. 2. Sure, some fans might be happy with either or.

However, the closer we get to the draft, we may see a separation between the two of them. That could also change things for the Titans, too. After all, we are still about three months away from the draft and Tennessee does need a quarterback, badly.

What we do know, for sure, is that the Browns plan to take a quarterback. That, above all else, fans can relish in.