Deep dive on potential Browns prospect Cam Ward ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Deep dives on all prospective talents that might be headed to the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft are necessary. This is the second deep dive we'll be featuring ahead of the draft, with the first coming on Penn State's Abdul Carter. Here, we take a closer look at Cam Ward.
Ward, a 6’2, 223-pound quarterback, helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to the 2024 Pop-Tart Bowl. Ward was an unranked recruit out of West Columbia, Texas, according to 247Sports, and committed to Incarnate Word in January 2020.
Once at Incarnate Word, Ward appeared in all six games as a true freshman, completing 183 of his 303 attempted passes for 2,260 yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing for two yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries.
The Cardinals finished the COVID-19-altered 2021 spring season 3-3. Ward won the 2021 Jerry Rice Award and was named first-team All-Southland for his efforts on the field.
In the fall of 2021, Ward appeared in all 13 games for the Cardinals, completing 384 of his 590 attempted passes for 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns, and ten interceptions while rushing for 65 yards and one touchdown on 74 carries. Incarnate Word finished the 2021 regular season 9-2 and was selected to the FCS Playoffs.
Ward completed 39 of his 54 attempted passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for eight yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts in their 35-28 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the first round.
The Cardinals advanced to the second round to face off against the Sam Houston Bearcats. Ward completed 39 of his 61 attempted passes for 481 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for three yards on seven carries in the Cardinals’ 49-42 loss against the Bearcats.
Ward was named second-team FCS All-American and Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts on the field. Following the 2021 season, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.
Once at Washington State, Ward started all 13 games for the Cougars during the 2022 season. Ward completed 320 of his 497 attempted passes for 3,231 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while rushing for 58 yards and five touchdowns on 107 carries.
The Cougars finished the 2022 regular season 7-5 and were elected to face the Fresno State Bulldogs in the LA Bowl. Ward completed 22 of his 32 attempted passes for 137 yards, an interception, and rushed for -4 yards on 11 carries in Washington State’s 29-6 loss to Fresno State. Ward’s performance on the field earned him an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention.
In 2023, Ward started all 12 games for the Cougars, completing 324 of his 486 attempted passes for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing for 144 yards and eight touchdowns on 120 carries.
The Cougars finished the 2022 regular season 5-7 and were eliminated from bowl eligibility. Ward initially entered the transfer portal, then announced he would declare for the 2024 NFL draft, before backtracking and transferring to the University of Miami.
Once in Miami, Ward started all 13 games for the Hurricanes, completing 305 of his 454 attempted passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries. The Miami Hurricanes finished the 2024 regular season 10-3 and were elected to face off against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tart Bowl.
Ward completed 12 of his 19 attempted passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for eight yards on two carries during the first half. Ward did not return to the game for the second half, and Miami went on to lose the bowl game 42-41.
Ward was named first-team All-American, All-ACC first-team, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award winner, and Heisman Trophy finalist.
Ward’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- A natural and easy thrower of the football.
- Phenomenal playmaker and improviser with the football.
- Command of offense, makes pre-snap protection calls and checks.
- Arm flexibility to throw with multiple arm slots/angles.
- Outstanding arm talent and control of it.
Ward’s noted weaknesses:
- Protecting the football and limiting turnover-worthy plays.
- Limiting hero ball tendencies and taking what the defenses give him.
- Limiting pre-determined pre-snap reads and decisions.
- Utilizing his athletic ability more, when applicable.
Cam Ward compared to other 2025 prospects:
Cam Ward - Miami Hurricanes/Washington State Cougars/Incarnate Word Cardinals - 6’2 - 223 lbs
Incarnate Word Cardinals - 2020-2021
- 19 Games
- 567/893 Completions
- 6,908 Passing Yards (363.6 Yards Per Game)
- 71 Passing Touchdowns
- 14 Interceptions
- 112 Rushing Attempts
- 67 Rushing Yards (3.5 Yards Per Game)
- 3 Rushing Touchdowns
Washington State Cougars - 2022 - 2023
- 25 Games
- 644/983 Completions
- 6,963 Passing Yards (278.5 Yards Per Game)
- 48 Passing touchdowns
- 16 Interceptions
- 227 Rushing Attempts
- 202 Rushing Yards (8.1 Yards Per Game)
- 13 Rushing Touchdowns
Miami Hurricanes - 2024
- 13 Games
- 305/454 Completeions
- 4,313 Passing Yards (331.8 Yards Per Game)
- 39 Passing touchdowns
- 7 Interceptions
- 60 Rushing Attempts
- 204 Rushing Yards (15.1 Yards Per Game)
- 4 Rushing Touchdowns
Shedur Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes/Jackson State Tigers - 6’2 - 215 lbs
Jackson State Tigers - 2021-2022
- 26 Games
- 616/901 Completions
- 6,983 Passing Yards (268.6 Yards Per Game)
- 70 Passing Touchdowns
- 14 Interceptions
- 188 Rushing Attempts
- 157 Rushing Yards (6.0 Yards Per Game)
- 9 Rushing Touchdowns
Colorado Buffaloes - 2023 - 2024
- 21 Games
- 578/814 Completions
- 6,452 Passing Yards (307.2 Yards Per Game)
- 54 Passing touchdowns
- 10 Interceptions
- 188 Rushing Attempts
- -88 Rushing Yards (-4.2 Yards Per Game)
- 8 Rushing Touchdowns
Dillon Gabriel - Oregon Ducks/Oklahoma Sooners/UCF Knights - 6’2 - 223 lbs
UCF Knights - 2019-2021
- 26 Games
- 554/913 Completions
- 8,037 Passing Yards (309.1 Yards Per Game)
- 70 Passing Touchdowns
- 14 Interceptions
- 167 Rushing Attempts
- 372 Rushing Yards (14.3 Yards Per Game)
- 8 Rushing Touchdowns
Oklahoma Sooners - 2022 - 2023
- 24 Games
- 485/750 Completions
- 6,823 Passing Yards (284.3 Yards Per Game)
- 55 Passing touchdowns
- 12 Interceptions
- 182 Rushing Attempts
- 688 Rushing Yards (28.7 Yards Per Game)
- 18 Rushing Touchdowns
Oregon Ducks - 2024
- 14 Games
- 326/447 Completeions
- 3,857 Passing Yards (275.5 Yards Per Game)
- 30 Passing touchdowns
- 6 Interceptions
- 75 Rushing Attempts
- 149 Rushing Yards (10.6 Yards Per Game)
- 7 Rushing Touchdowns
Jalen Milroe - Alabama Crimson Tide - 6’2 - 225 lbs
2021-2024
- 38 Games
- 426/663 Completions
- 6,016 Passing Yards (158.3 Yards Per Game)
- 45 Passing Touchdowns
- 20 Interceptions
- 375 Rushing Attempts
- 1,579 Rushing Yards (41.6 Yards Per Game)
- 33 Rushing Touchdowns
Will Howard - Ohio State Buckeyes/Kansas State Wildcats - 6’4 - 235 lbs
Kansas State Wildcats - 2020-2023
- 34 Games
- 458/779 Completions
- 5,786 Passing Yards (170.2 Yards Per Game)
- 48 Passing Touchdowns
- 25 Interceptions
- 226 Rushing Attempts
- 921 Rushing Yards (27.1 Yards Per Game)
- 19 Rushing Touchdowns
Ohio State Buckeyes - 2024
- 16 Games
- 309/423 Completions
- 4,010 Passing Yards (250.6 Yards Per Game)
- 35 Passing touchdowns
- 10 Interceptions
- 105 Rushing Attempts
- 226 Rushing Yards (14.1 Yards Per Game)
- 7 Rushing Touchdowns
While Ward’s turnover tendencies and hesitation to utilize his athleticism are areas of concern, his playmaking ability, arm strength and accuracy, and command of the offense make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns offense.