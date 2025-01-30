Deep dive on potential Browns prospect Cam Ward ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Deep dives on all prospective talents that might be headed to the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft are necessary. This is the second deep dive we'll be featuring ahead of the draft, with the first coming on Penn State's Abdul Carter. Here, we take a closer look at Cam Ward.

Ward, a 6’2, 223-pound quarterback, helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to the 2024 Pop-Tart Bowl. Ward was an unranked recruit out of West Columbia, Texas, according to 247Sports, and committed to Incarnate Word in January 2020.

Once at Incarnate Word, Ward appeared in all six games as a true freshman, completing 183 of his 303 attempted passes for 2,260 yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing for two yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries.

The Cardinals finished the COVID-19-altered 2021 spring season 3-3. Ward won the 2021 Jerry Rice Award and was named first-team All-Southland for his efforts on the field.

In the fall of 2021, Ward appeared in all 13 games for the Cardinals, completing 384 of his 590 attempted passes for 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns, and ten interceptions while rushing for 65 yards and one touchdown on 74 carries. Incarnate Word finished the 2021 regular season 9-2 and was selected to the FCS Playoffs.

Read more: Browns GM may have subtly revealed who Cleveland is taking with the second pick

Ward completed 39 of his 54 attempted passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for eight yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts in their 35-28 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the first round.

The Cardinals advanced to the second round to face off against the Sam Houston Bearcats. Ward completed 39 of his 61 attempted passes for 481 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for three yards on seven carries in the Cardinals’ 49-42 loss against the Bearcats.

Ward was named second-team FCS All-American and Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts on the field. Following the 2021 season, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Once at Washington State, Ward started all 13 games for the Cougars during the 2022 season. Ward completed 320 of his 497 attempted passes for 3,231 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while rushing for 58 yards and five touchdowns on 107 carries.

The Cougars finished the 2022 regular season 7-5 and were elected to face the Fresno State Bulldogs in the LA Bowl. Ward completed 22 of his 32 attempted passes for 137 yards, an interception, and rushed for -4 yards on 11 carries in Washington State’s 29-6 loss to Fresno State. Ward’s performance on the field earned him an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention.

In 2023, Ward started all 12 games for the Cougars, completing 324 of his 486 attempted passes for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing for 144 yards and eight touchdowns on 120 carries.

The Cougars finished the 2022 regular season 5-7 and were eliminated from bowl eligibility. Ward initially entered the transfer portal, then announced he would declare for the 2024 NFL draft, before backtracking and transferring to the University of Miami.

Once in Miami, Ward started all 13 games for the Hurricanes, completing 305 of his 454 attempted passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries. The Miami Hurricanes finished the 2024 regular season 10-3 and were elected to face off against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tart Bowl.

Ward completed 12 of his 19 attempted passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for eight yards on two carries during the first half. Ward did not return to the game for the second half, and Miami went on to lose the bowl game 42-41.

Ward was named first-team All-American, All-ACC first-team, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award winner, and Heisman Trophy finalist.

Ward’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:

A natural and easy thrower of the football.

Phenomenal playmaker and improviser with the football.

Command of offense, makes pre-snap protection calls and checks.

Arm flexibility to throw with multiple arm slots/angles.

Outstanding arm talent and control of it.

Ward’s noted weaknesses:

Protecting the football and limiting turnover-worthy plays.

Limiting hero ball tendencies and taking what the defenses give him.

Limiting pre-determined pre-snap reads and decisions.

Utilizing his athletic ability more, when applicable.

Cam Ward compared to other 2025 prospects:

Cam Ward - Miami Hurricanes/Washington State Cougars/Incarnate Word Cardinals - 6’2 - 223 lbs

Incarnate Word Cardinals - 2020-2021

19 Games

567/893 Completions

6,908 Passing Yards (363.6 Yards Per Game)

71 Passing Touchdowns

14 Interceptions

112 Rushing Attempts

67 Rushing Yards (3.5 Yards Per Game)

3 Rushing Touchdowns

Washington State Cougars - 2022 - 2023

25 Games

644/983 Completions

6,963 Passing Yards (278.5 Yards Per Game)

48 Passing touchdowns

16 Interceptions

227 Rushing Attempts

202 Rushing Yards (8.1 Yards Per Game)

13 Rushing Touchdowns

Miami Hurricanes - 2024

13 Games

305/454 Completeions

4,313 Passing Yards (331.8 Yards Per Game)

39 Passing touchdowns

7 Interceptions

60 Rushing Attempts

204 Rushing Yards (15.1 Yards Per Game)

4 Rushing Touchdowns

Shedur Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes/Jackson State Tigers - 6’2 - 215 lbs

Jackson State Tigers - 2021-2022

26 Games

616/901 Completions

6,983 Passing Yards (268.6 Yards Per Game)

70 Passing Touchdowns

14 Interceptions

188 Rushing Attempts

157 Rushing Yards (6.0 Yards Per Game)

9 Rushing Touchdowns

Colorado Buffaloes - 2023 - 2024

21 Games

578/814 Completions

6,452 Passing Yards (307.2 Yards Per Game)

54 Passing touchdowns

10 Interceptions

188 Rushing Attempts

-88 Rushing Yards (-4.2 Yards Per Game)

8 Rushing Touchdowns

Dillon Gabriel - Oregon Ducks/Oklahoma Sooners/UCF Knights - 6’2 - 223 lbs

UCF Knights - 2019-2021

26 Games

554/913 Completions

8,037 Passing Yards (309.1 Yards Per Game)

70 Passing Touchdowns

14 Interceptions

167 Rushing Attempts

372 Rushing Yards (14.3 Yards Per Game)

8 Rushing Touchdowns

Oklahoma Sooners - 2022 - 2023

24 Games

485/750 Completions

6,823 Passing Yards (284.3 Yards Per Game)

55 Passing touchdowns

12 Interceptions

182 Rushing Attempts

688 Rushing Yards (28.7 Yards Per Game)

18 Rushing Touchdowns

Oregon Ducks - 2024

14 Games

326/447 Completeions

3,857 Passing Yards (275.5 Yards Per Game)

30 Passing touchdowns

6 Interceptions

75 Rushing Attempts

149 Rushing Yards (10.6 Yards Per Game)

7 Rushing Touchdowns

Jalen Milroe - Alabama Crimson Tide - 6’2 - 225 lbs

2021-2024

38 Games

426/663 Completions

6,016 Passing Yards (158.3 Yards Per Game)

45 Passing Touchdowns

20 Interceptions

375 Rushing Attempts

1,579 Rushing Yards (41.6 Yards Per Game)

33 Rushing Touchdowns

Will Howard - Ohio State Buckeyes/Kansas State Wildcats - 6’4 - 235 lbs

Kansas State Wildcats - 2020-2023

34 Games

458/779 Completions

5,786 Passing Yards (170.2 Yards Per Game)

48 Passing Touchdowns

25 Interceptions

226 Rushing Attempts

921 Rushing Yards (27.1 Yards Per Game)

19 Rushing Touchdowns

Ohio State Buckeyes - 2024

16 Games

309/423 Completions

4,010 Passing Yards (250.6 Yards Per Game)

35 Passing touchdowns

10 Interceptions

105 Rushing Attempts

226 Rushing Yards (14.1 Yards Per Game)

7 Rushing Touchdowns

While Ward’s turnover tendencies and hesitation to utilize his athleticism are areas of concern, his playmaking ability, arm strength and accuracy, and command of the offense make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns offense.

More Browns news and analysis