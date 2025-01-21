Deep dive on potential Browns prospect Abdul Carter ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are soon to be second on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's about time to dive into some potential prospects that'll be available to them with such a high pick. This is the first of several articles that'll be shared for Browns fans' reference ahead of April 24.

Here, we'll be diving head first into the best defender in the draft - Abdul Carter.

Abdul Carter: a potentially epic sidekick to Myles Garrett on Cleveland's defensive line

Abdul Carter, a 6’3, 252-pound defensive tackle, helped lead the Penn State Nittany Lions to their first College Football Playoffs appearance this past season. Carter was a four-star recruit out of Glenside, Pennsylvania, ranked the ninth-best prospect in Pennsylvania and the 33rd-best linebacker in the Nation, according to 247Sports, and committed to Penn State in 2021.

Once in Happy Valley, Carter appeared in 13 games and made six starts, totaling 56 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles as a true freshman. Carter led Penn State in sacks and had the second most tackles and tackles for loss.

The Nittany Lions finished the 2022 regular season 10-2 and were elected to face off against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. Carter recorded one total tackle in Penn State’s 35-21 defeat over Utah.

Carter was named second-team All-Big Ten (Media), third-team All-Big Ten (Coaches), Phil Steele second-team All-Big Ten, True Freshman All-American (ESPN, PFF, On3, 247Sports), Freshman All-American (FWAA, College Football News), ECAC Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Keystone Award winner for his permanence throughout the season.

In 2023, Carter started all 13 games, recording 48 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception in his sophomore season. Penn State finished the 2023 regular season 10-2 and was elected to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Peach Bowl.

Carter recorded three total tackles and a pass defended in the Nittany Lions’ 38-25 loss to the Rebels. Carter was named first-team All-Big Ten (Coaches), second-team All-Big Ten (Media), second-team All-American (Sports Illustrated), and Keystone Award winner for his performance throughout the season.

In 2024, Carter started all 16 games, totaling 68 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season 11-2 after falling to the Oregon Ducks 45-37 in the Big Ten Championship.

Penn State was selected to their first College Football Playoff appearance and was elected to face off against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs.

Carter totaled three tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in the Nittany Lions’ 38-10 victory over SMU and advanced to the Fiesta Bowl to take on the Boise State Broncos, where Carter would miss most of Penn State’s 31-14 victory over Boise State after he suffered a shoulder injury in the first half.

Carter returned to the field against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl to record five total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass defended in the Nittany Lions’ 27-24 loss to the Fighting Irish. Soon after Penn State’s exit from the College Football Playoffs, Carter took to social media to announce that he would be foregoing his senior season and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carter’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:

Switched from off-ball linebacker to EDGE this season. He is an impressive athlete with room to grow as a pass-rusher down the line.

Impressive burst off the line of scrimmage to win with speed around the edge.

Has shown a solid dip-rip move as a pass-rusher, and he has the quickness and change of direction skills to develop a good inside stick move if his use of hands improves.

Physical and aggressive style; plays with his hair on fire and isn't afraid to run into blockers going full speed.

Occasionally uses his quickness to make offensive linemen miss against the run.

Has experience in coverage and the athleticism to drop in coverage as a standup outside linebacker.

Carter’s noted weaknesses:

Still very raw as an edge player and learning how to play on the line of scrimmage, both as a run defender and pass-rusher.

Needs to learn how to use his hands and arms as a rusher to add moves to his arsenal.

Block recognition against the run is a work in progress. He's often late to see pullers and doesn't consistently put himself in a good position to take on blocks.

Lacks strength to get extension and hold his ground against offensive tackles in the run game. Also takes on blocks with a narrow base.

Abdul Carter compared to other 2025 prospects:

Abdul Carter - Penn State Nittany Lions - 6’3 - 252 lbs

42 Games

172 Total Tackles (104 Solo - 68 Assisted - 39.5 For Loss)

23 Sacks

14 Passes Defended

5 Forced Fumbles

Nic Scourton - Texas A&M Aggies/Purdue Boilermakers - 6’4 - 285 lbs

Purdue Boiler Makers - 2022-2023

25 Games

72 Total Tackles (48 Solo - 24 Assisted - 17 For Loss)

12 Sacks

3 Passes Defended

2 Forced Fumbles

Texas A&M Aggies - 2024

12 Games

37 Total Tackles (27 Solo - 10 Assisted - 14 For Loss)

5 Sacks

2 Passes Defended

1 Forced Fumbles

Mykel Williams - Georgia Bulldogs - 6’5 - 265 lbs

40 Games

67 Total Tackles (41 Solo - 26 Assisted - 21.5 For Loss)

14 Sacks

3 Passes Defended

3 Forced Fumbles

1 Fumble Recovery

Shemar Stewart - Texas A&M Aggies - 6’6 - 290 lbs

37 Games

65 Total Tackles (30 Solo - 35 Assisted - 12 For Loss)

4.5 Sacks

4 Passes Defended

1 Forced Fumbles

2 Fumble Recoveries

1 Defensive Touchdown

James Pearce Jr - Tennesse Volunteers - 6’5 - 243 lbs

39 Games

71 Total Tackles (44 Solo - 27 Assisted - 30 For Loss)

19.5 Sacks

2 Passes Defended

3 Forced Fumbles

1 Fumble Recoveries

1 Interception

1 Defensive Touchdown

While Carter’s strength, block recognition, and handwork are areas of concern, his athleticism, aggressive play style, burst off the line, and quickness make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns defense.

