Predicting the Browns' wide receiver room for the 2025 season

With the 2024 season completely behind the Cleveland Browns - seriously, there's nothing of note to report about this team since the year ended, and do not fact check me on that - it's always a good time to look ahead to 2025 and predict how differently the team will look when they take the field.

In another season where the Browns will be without Deshaun Watson, they'll likely be relying heavily on their running backs to pick up the load of whichever quarterback they manage to land this offseason - depending on if that quarterback is a veteran or a rookie, the wide receiving corps will also play a big part in the teams' success.

We already saw the emergence of two receivers in 2024 that should make Browns fans feel a bit better about the offense heading into 2025. But, what about the rest of the room?

Predicting the Browns' wide receiving room in 2025

Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy, who the Browns traded for before the 2024 season, became a bright spot for the team once Watson went down with an Achilles tear. When Watson was on the field, Jeudy was averaging 38 receiving yards per game. After he left the field for good in 2024 and Jameis Winston slotted in at quarterback, Jeudy averaged 96.3 receiving yards per game.

Earning a Pro Bowl spot and recording the best season of his career, Jeudy cemented himself as a potential WR1 for Cleveland moving forward. Given that he's signed through 2027, he'll likely be the focal point for the Browns in the air, barring the team drafting Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cedric Tillman

Tillman is another receiver who managed to flash his potential despite a rotating door of quarterbacks this past season. He only finished up the season with 339 receiving yards, but that was due to a concussion that held him out from Week 12 until the end of the season. The second year receiver still managed to prove his worth in Cleveland's offense alongside a competent quarterback.

Tillman's clearly not the best receiver on the team - that honor currently goes to Jeudy. But, his big games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers showed how he can be a reliable big play target and can use his shiftiness to get some decent yards after catches.

Jamari Thrash

Thrash will likely get another go at becoming a part of the Browns offense this coming season. The rookie struggled to find consistent snaps, which hurt his ability to get into a rhythm. But, his preseason performance from 2024 definitely gave some life to Browns fans hoping to have struck some hidden gold in last year's draft.

If he's unable to show any chemistry or plug and play ability alongside whichever quarterback Cleveland signs or drafts this offseason, then he may end up being the odd man out - especially since Cleveland might draft a wide receiver with one of their four top 100 picks in the draft.

A rookie - either Hunter, or a wide recever that played with Cam Ward

Hunter has been projected to the Browns fairly often as of late in mock drafts. It's an interesting suggestion. While Cleveland could take him at 2nd overall and immediately add a high energy playmaker to their offense, it makes more sense to use that pick on a quarterback or as trade leverage.

That said, Hunter would be an excellent addition to the wide receiving room alongside any quarterback in 2025. Another smart addition would be drafting a rookie receiver who played alongside Cam Ward, if that's the signal caller the Browns go with at 2nd overall. Someone like Xavier Restrepo, who could be had in a later round, would be a perfect addition to the offense.

