It sure seems like the Cleveland Browns are headed for a total rebuild

Well, anyone hoping for the Cleveland Browns to be competitive next season might needed to adjust their expectations for the worst possible outcome. Myles Garrett's trade request is just the tip of the iceberg as it has become quite clear that the Browns are destined for a complete rebuild.

Yes, Garrett is getting the most attention here, and there is a reason for that. It is not that often that players of Garrett's talent level are either on the move or looking to find a new home, and there must be a good reason that he requested to be traded.

It was known that Garrett and the Browns would discuss the team's plan for their future, and it is quite clear that the two sides do not see eye to eye. The fact that this meeting and discussion was made public was not a good sign to begin with, and this should have prompted the Browns to be a little more proactive and aggressive when it comes to what their immediate plans are.

Let's be honest here, Cleveland's plan most likely had little, if any, redeeming qualities to it. Andrew Berry probably did his usual routine of saying a lot of words without saying anything of substance that people seem to eat up for some reason. This may be enough for the average fan or most of the local media, but Garrett was not buying what Berry was selling.

If it was anything resembling being competitive Garrett would have no reason to leave but it certainly seems like that is not the case here.

Garrett's trade request could impact others

Myles Garrett is just one of multiple players who are weighing their options about their future in Cleveland. Joel Bitonio has also publicly stated that he would retire rather than be part of a rebuild. Considering Garrett's trade request, it may be best to expect Bitonio to retire. Garrett wouldn't be asking out if a rebuild wasn't anticipated after all.

Bitonio is not the only key player who could be affected by Garrett's trade request, as cornerback Denzel Ward is also questioning his future in Cleveland. If Ward were to follow in Garrett's footsteps and want out of Cleveland, it would be a devastating blow to the Browns competitive future.

Losing not one, but two key defenders would set this team back so far that there would be no coming back from it for a considerable amount of time.

While the situations involving Bitonio and Ward are only speculatory at this point, they have to be mentioned as they would be direct results of Garrett's trade request. The possibility of Cleveland losing all three players in one offseason is very real and anyone dismissing it needs to reevaluate the situation.

This is clearly a case of buying into where there's smoke there's fire and it looks like there is plenty of both right now going on in Berea.

Of course, none of this would be happening if the team was in better shape now and had a clear plan to become competitive again, but that does not appear to be the case. Cleveland is destined for a complete and total teardown, with their competitive timeline being pushed far into the future.

No one should blame any player from wanting out from this organization as they have shown no sense of urgency or any sort of tangible plan to not be one of the worst teams in all of sports.

The inevitable press of the reset button that is coming is only going to further cement the Browns as an irrelevant franchise for the foreseeable future. It is only a matter of time before others follow suit and want to get off the sinking ship in Cleveland in an attempt to preserve their playing careers. This may seem harsh, but it is the reality of the situation the Browns have manufactured for themselves.

