3 Myles Garrett trade proposals Andrew Berry can't refuse

Count this as an unsurprising day in the lives of Cleveland Browns fans. Monday morning, 4-time All Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett publicly requested a trade, leaving fans alone in their misery for the time being.

It didn't take long, though, for the Browns to make their stance on Garrett's request. In short, Cleveland is not about to trade Garrett. General manager Andrew Berry has made that very clear.

But, what if this turns ugly? Right now, Garrett's request is being seen, mostly, as respectful and professional. Will Berry risk this turning for the worse if he doubles-down on his unwillingness to make a deal happen?

Hypothetically, what would it take, not only for a team to land Garrett, but for Berry to change his mind? The Athletic's Dianna Russini suggested the price tag might only be a first-round pick, a combination of second or thirds and maybe a player.

However, we've seen other price tags come out that suggest multiple first-round picks being needed.

Everything has a price, even the 29-year-old All Pro. So, just what would be needed to push Berry into making a trade happen?

3 aggressive trades to force Andrew Berry's hand in trading Myles Garrett

Trade Scenario 1: The Browns help an NFC contender

In this first scenario, the Browns would not be getting much by way of a top pick in this year's draft. In fact, some might argue it as an "early" second rounder. It depends on how you view that portion of this year's prospects.

But, Berry would be staring three first-round picks in the face, here. Not to mention, he'd be getting Garrett out of the AFC and away from any direct competition within the conference or division.

From Detroit's perspective, they'd be getting back a healthy Aidan Hutchinson and pairing two of the league's top five pass rushers together before Hutchinson needs a new contract. That's tough to pass up.

Trade Scenario 2: Cleveland cannot pass up a top-5 pick

First of all, it would be somewhat shocking for the Patriots to agree to giving up their no. 4 overall pick. This might not make sense on either side, but the argument can be made that New England is closer to competing than some suggest. Sure, they've got work to do on the offensive line and by way of some weapons for Drake Maye.

But, adding Garrett to that defense and under Mike Vrabel (who spent last year with Cleveland, remember) would be a huge tick in the right direction.

Trade Scenario 3: A young superstar gets his counterpart on defense

Washington Commanders fans would be beside themselves if something like this went down. On the surface, you could argue the Commanders need pass rush help. After all, there's no more Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Still, Washington finished with the 7th-most sacks in the league last season (43). Imagine what that defense could do with an elite talent like Garrett. From the Commanders' perspective, this makes all the sense in the world. They were, after all, one step away from the Super Bowl this season.

From Cleveland's side, they'd of course have to live with late first-round picks. But, they get three of them. In any scenario, you'd have to believe three first rounders might sway Berry.