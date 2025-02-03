NFL insider reveals Browns' plan to not trade Myles Garrett despite request

While Myles Garrett has made it clear he wants to no longer be a Cleveland Brown after eight seasons with the team, the Browns front office has made it clear once again that they have no intention of trading him.

Garrett, arguably the best player on the team and the best pass rusher in the NFL, would likely net a historic haul from any team vying to add his level of defense and tenacity to their defensive line. However, it doesn't seem like the Browns are keen on parting ways with the only star on their team. That aligns with what general manager Andrew Berry already told reporters one week prior to the request.

Now, that resolve is being confirmed by one NFL insider, who reported in the aftermath of the request that Cleveland isn't changing their tune anytime soon.

NFL insider says Browns refuse to entertain Garrett trade or offers

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Browns are not shifting their philosophy on a potential Garrett trade just because he's made his request public.

"That comment in there about going from Cleveland to Canton is what Browns general manager Andrew Berry has said, that there would be no stops in between, that he intended on Myles Garrett to be drafted a Cleveland Brown and to end his career as a Cleveland Brown," said Garafolo this morning.

He added, "That has been the stance of the organization going back to the trade deadline...my understanding is despite this statement, the Browns are sticking to their stance. They do not intend to have any conversations or trade Garrett."

This could all be gamesmanship. Cleveland could find a way to wiggle out of this with a major draft haul to help rebuild their team and set them up for the future, and that'd mean they're just trying to build up as much leverage as possible by standing so firm in public.

Or, they legitimately can't deal with the idea of Garrett asking out. Garrett is the face of their franchise and one of the most talented players in Cleveland sports ever. Trading him would be a breaking point for Berry and the Browns' front office. It would signal that they've given up and decided to punt any goodwill they have left with Browns fans.

Time will tell, but it seems like the Browns are very aware of the type of generational talent they have in Garrett - and, as a result, they're very aware of the type of fire they're playing with if they do nothing to improve the team and quickly.

