NFL insiders reveal potential asking price for Myles Garrett trade

Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns - now what?

Well, given Garrett's immense talent and the fact that he is still well within his prime, it's easy to assume that teams are going to be picking up their phones, and quickly. Anyone that is a contender in great need of a shored up defensive line - looking at you, Buffalo - will surely be keeping an eye on Cleveland's front office over the next few months.

If they budge, expect to see some fairly wild bids reported as Garrett is a premier pass rusher who can very likely win another Defensive Player of the Year after his performance in 2024, and can go on to win a few more if placed in the right situation.

Some insiders have already weighed in on what the asking price for Garrett would be if Cleveland were to part ways with him, and they are very far apart.

NFL insiders reveal potential asking price for Garrett on trade market

According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, an executive texted him immediately after Garrett announced his trade request to state what they thought would be the asking price for the All-Pro pass rusher.

"Unprompted text from a high-level NFL executive: 'I’d give up 2 first-round picks and more to land Myles Garrett.'"

That's already a huge haul to start hypothesizing about, especially since the Browns already have four picks inthe top 100 of the draft order in 2025 and the second overall pick in the draft. Adding more firsts would immediately help them to recoup the loss of Garrett if they were to pull the trigger on a deal like that.

But, another insider, The Athletic's Dianna Russini, mentioned on Twitter that she had heard from another NFL general manager that had a different take from the one who spoke with Schultz.

One NFL GM on what a trade for Myles Garrett could look like:



“Probably a 1+. Can’t wait for the

“It will be 3 1s” crowd. Not happening.



1 and a 2. 1 and 2 3s. Throw a player in there.” https://t.co/xGRlikiwr2 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 3, 2025

Clearly, there's already some differing opinions on what Garrett is worth to teams. It does feel like, given that he's in his prime and set to keep playing at a high level next season and for the next few seasons, he'd absolutely be worth a few first round picks. But, if Cleveland could land a decent replacement for him in a trade in addition to a first round pick, that's a win, too.

However, no one is on Garrett's level in this league outside of Trey Hendrickson with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he's a free agent and ineligible to be traded. The draft could serve as a tool to replace Garrett with someone like Penn State's Abdul Carter, but he's an unproven rookie who'd be expected to replace a proven All-Pro's production level.

General manager Andrew Berry will surely have a lot to think about in the coming months as offers begin to roll in for Garrett across the league.

More Browns news and analysis