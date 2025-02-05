Myles Garrett reveals real motivation behind trade request from Browns

Myles Garrett really didn't need to say much more than what he already shared in his public trade request for Cleveland Browns fans to understand why he wanted off the team.

Finishing 3-14 one year after reaching the postseason behind an excellent defense and solid quarterback is whiplash, and the 29 year old star defender clearly cannot handle any more surprises coming his way from the Browns after eight seasons of standing firm with them.

In a recent interview with The Rich Eisen Show ahead of Super Bowl sunday, Garrett spoke openly about the trade request, and his thoughts on why he made it so public to begin with - and, the reason Garrett shared is the first time we've heard it mentioned as a motivator for him asking out.

Garrett reveals true motivation behind trade request

Aside from Garrett wanting to play for a contender for the first time in his career, his reason for requesting a trade came down to his meeting with general manager Andrew Berry and other Browns front office members at the end of the 2024 season. On The Rich Eisen Show, Garrett explained that he realized it was time to push for an out after it was clear he was not on the same page with the Browns' vision for 2025 and beyond.

"We spoke after the season with the exit meeting, and then spoke a few other times further down the line. So this wasn't something that I blindsided them with in my opinion," said Garrett to Eisen.

He added, "It's not a decision I take lightly. It took time, you know, and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team and talking to some of the higher ups - and I have a lot of respect for them - but I just don't think we're aligned in where the team is going in the near future."

Garrett could mean a lot of things by this misalignment. Cleveland has the number two pick in this year's draft, and four total picks in the top 100 of the draft. Perhaps they informed Garrett of their decision to use those picks - specifically, their second pick - on a player he didn't feel would move the needle for them in 2025.

Or, perhaps Garrett felt like it would more sense for Cleveland to try and get win now players in exchange for such a pot of picks in 2025. And, instead of hearing a plan like that, Garrett heard from the front office a plan to utilize those picks to prioritize youth over veteran players. Garrett, being in his prime and unable to wait around for them to develop, possibly decided he wanted out hearing that.

More details are sure to trickle out as we approach free agency and the official opening to the 2025 season in March, but as of now, it seems like Garrett's reasoning for asking out is fairly straightforward - he just doesn't view Cleveland's longterm plan for success a viable one.

