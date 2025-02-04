3 Super Bowl contenders who should make no-brainer trade for Browns' Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns may need to make a move that will change the immediate and long-term futures of this team, as future Hall of Fame pass rusher Myles Garrett has defied GM Andrew Berry and requested a trade. Garrett seems to be targeting a winning team who can compete for championships.

After winning just one playoff game in eight seasons, Garrett might be eyeing teams who can slip a ring on his finger in the immediate future. Contenders will obviously have interest in Garrett, who is still an All-Pro player despite playing alongside some thoroughly average defensive linemen.

Anyone who is close to a Super Bowl should be chomping at the bit to acquire a player like Garrett who can change the scope of any team's offensive structure. These three contenders will be hitting up Berry immediately.

3 Super Bowl contenders who could trade for Browns' Myles Garrett

3. Washington Commanders

The Commanders gave a ton of solid pieces in place on the offensive end, but their brutal loss against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game showed that this team is one or two more defensive stars away from being taken seriously as a contender. There's no better way to improve this unit than by trading for Garrett.

Washington has already mortgaged a few picks in the future to bring in Marshon Lattimore, as the emergence of Jayden Daniels has given this front office all they need to take some big swings. To win on Daniels' rookie deal, Washington may give Cleveland a haul of picks and players to secure Garrett.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Browns may hesitate to give Garrett over to the NFL's new dynasty and make their grip on the league even more ironclad, but they have a duty to build the best roster possible. If Kansas City gives them the best offer possible, they won't have a choice but to take that deal and send Garrett over to Missouri.

With multiple promising edge rushers who could go to Cleveland in a deal and a willingness to move off draft picks, the Chiefs might cobble together a very interesting package. The Browns could get a haul, while Kansas City would move from very good to bordering on unfair.

1. Detroit Lions

The Lions' stunning upset in the divisional round can be attributed to their poor defensive depth, as injuries to key members took much of the sting out of new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn's unit. Even when they had Aidan Hutchinson healthy, the pass rush wasn't as lethal as Detroit may have expected.

The Lions will have to pay standouts like Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch in the next few years, giving them a finite window where they could afford a huge contract like that of Garrett. The Lions would make the NFC's best edge rush duo overnight.