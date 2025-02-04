New wrinkle in Myles Garrett trade saga is meaningless for the Browns

When Cleveland Browns fans woke up Monday morning, they were greeted with a dose of big news, although it wasn't too surprising, all things considered.

Four-time All Pro defensive end Myles Garrett had officially requested a trade after putting out a public statement outlining his wishes. It was sobering. It was real. And, it was understandable.

After all, Garrett is arguably the best defensive player in the game today, and he's been stuck on a team that has almost zero direction at the moment. We know who to thank for that ... but it's an entirely different story.

Now, Browns fans must sit and soak in the reality that is in front of them. Garrett wants out. But, the Browns have remained with their feet planted. General manager Andrew Berry is not going to trade Garrett.

This could end up getting ugly. But, what if the Browns offered Garrett a new, monstrous contract? That would heal all wounds, right? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler chimed in on that notion and even offered an update in regards to Cleveland being open to such a deal.

"This is not a contract ploy for Myles Garrett. The Browns are fully comfortable paying Myles Garrett a new contract," Fowler confirmed.

The Browns being open to a new Myles Garrett contract means nothing

So, we know the Browns are officially open to a brand-new contract for Garrett, which would obviously make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. It would have to.

However, this isn't about a contract. It isn't about money.

"This is not a money thing. This is solely a winning issue," Fowler explained.

On one hand, it's refreshing to hear a star athlete, such as Garrett, completely focused on winning and not a new contract. On the other hand, though, it only cements the reality that is to come.

Berry can say he's not going to trade Garrett. He can say that all he wants, in fact, but it isn't going to change Garrett's stance. As they say, something has to give in this situation. And, it isn't going to be Garrett, from all accounts.

Eventually, Berry is going to have to give in. He's going to have to cave. Garrett knows he's going to make a lot of money. That's a given. He just doesn't want it to be in Cleveland.

His current deal runs through the 2026 season, but the way he's played out the first three years of his 5-year, $125 million deal should have him getting a whole lot more than he's being paid at the moment.

Of course, the Browns understand that.

And still, it won't matter. Unless Garrett has a change of heart, this isn't going to end positively for Berry and the Browns.