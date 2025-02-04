Every NFL team has had blunders and decisions that blew up in their faces. Then there's the Cleveland Browns. No team has managed to seemingly find every single land mine in the quest for the Lombardi trophy and done it as spectacularly as the Browns. This has led to unparalleled futility, and presently, a bleak outlook.

Coming off of a 3-14 season with a highly compensated, much-maligned and currently incapacitated signal caller - whose onerous contract has no outs to provide any kind of relief - the Browns need some help. Their aggressive strategy and spending has left them with major salary cap complications, but there is one thing that would help them greatly in navigating this mess.

On Thursday, April 24th, the NFL will hold the NFL Draft, it's annual lottery that can take a losing franchise to a winner in one season. (See: Washington Commanders and their newly-minted, franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels) It has become a beacon of hope for fans of struggling teams, and the Browns are no exception.

The fans of this franchise deserve some hope, some light at the end of the tunnel.

Cleveland has to avoid this one mistake in upcoming NFL Draft

The Browns cannot afford to make the mistake of bypassing a quarterback with the #2 selection in the Draft. For those who are on the fence, here are some things to consider: there is no generational prospect who can impact winning more for the Browns in 2025 and beyond than a quarterback. Furthermore, this team is different than some of their top-of-the-draft contemporaries.

This isn't a moribund roster, bereft of talent. While Myles Garrett's status is newly in limbo in lieu of the megastar's trade request, the roster features truly exemplary players in Joel Bitonio, Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, David Njoku, among others. This is a team that can compete in 2025 with a rookie QB1 at the helm.

This brings us to the prospects, namely the only two quarterbacks in this class who have garnered top of the round discussion: Cam Ward, of Miami, and Shedeur Sanders, of Colorado. Both of these prospects are highly regarded, extremely talented, and will provide something that all Browns fans need right now - a cleansing of the Watson-era.

Whether it's the poise, charisma, and pinpoint accuracy of Sanders, or the playmaking, backyard-football ability of Ward, the Browns have the enviable position of selecting whichever quarterback is available to them when they select at #2, if not their own choice of the duo.

The Browns are equipped to succeed with either one of these youngsters, who profile as modern day improvisers from the quarterback position.

Ward is bigger than Mayfield, but has similar traits and a rugged play style to match. He is touted for his playmaking ability and leadership, too.

Baker Mayfield led the Browns to heights they hadn't known since their rebirth, and the gunslinging Cam Ward could provide some of that juice thats been missing from the whole city of Cleveland ever since the ill-fated decision to trade for Deshaun Watson was made.

Shedeur Sanders is equally as tantalizing, with fantastic ability and a built-for-the-big-time persona. He is probably more similar to Kirk Cousins, another quarterback that Kevin Stefanski has had success with in a previous stint.

Besides, you might've heard about the fact that his father, Deion Sanders, put together a Hall of Fame career in the NFL. He later became the head coach at Jackson State and then Colorado, in large part to guide his son.

There are few prospects who could call a Hall-of-Famer, "Dad." Expect Shedeur to make the absolute most of this connection, emulating his father and potentially enjoying the same success. One could look at his college career, and see that he's been elevating year-after-year since his freshman season at Jackson State.

Should he continue this trend, the Browns could be the beneficiaries, if they just roll that dice.

Much has been made of Deion's commentary regarding his wishes for Shedeur to play football in only specific cities, which could be cause for concern for Browns fans. But, as general manager Andrew Berry put it - Shedeur would have no problem joining - and leading - the Dawg Pound for the foreseeable future.

The future in Cleveland would be a whole lot brighter with one of these prospects at the most important position.

