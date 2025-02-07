David Njoku and Myles Garrett say quiet part out loud about Deshaun Watson

So far, Radio Row in New Orleans has led to a ton of insight on current Browns players' feelings towards Cleveland's trajectory headed into 2025.

You have Denzel Ward, who told Cleveland.com reporters that he might need to think over his time with the Browns moving forward if he's unable to stay together with Myles Garrett on the team. Garrett, of course, just requested a trade from the Browns, so that makes the chances of a Ward departure pretty great.

Then, you have Garrett doing a media tour this week where he's been incessantly asked about his trade request and asked numerous times about the type of playing environment he'd like to be in if he is traded (spoiler alert: he'll go anywhere as long as they're set up for contention).

Finally, David Njoku made his rounds and told personalities on Radio Row that he would essentially hate to see Garrett leave the team, one which he still thinks can be a contender.

But, there was one comment that both Njoku and Garrett made that can only be seen as shots at Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and the entire quarterback room for the Browns from 2024.

Njoku and Garrett express desire for a "great" quarterback after 2024 fiasco

Both Njoku and Garrett expressed a want to play with a better quarterback than they did in 2024, which could be referring to any one of the four quarterbacks that Cleveland played with this past season.

Njoku specifically told Adam Lefkoe and Mike Golic Jr. on Thursday in their booth on Radio Row that he wanted Garrett to "stay home," and added that they "just need a healthy, good quarterback."

Garrett told NFL analyst Mina Kimes on Wednesday something similar, although it wasn't in reference to Cleveland, but to the Washington Commanders and their phenom quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Read more: It sure seems like the Cleveland Browns are headed for a total rebuild

"Any playoff team or any championship team, they're gonna have a good quarterback. You've seen some game managers go out with great defenses and win it all, but if you want to consistently be at the top, you've gotta have a really good quarterback," said Garrett to Kimes.

Clearly, Browns players - specifically, their best players - know what the team needs. They just need great, or at least better, quarterback play in 2025 and beyond. The issue for Cleveland is that their options at quarterback seem limited because of who they decided to try and plug in at quarterback back in 2022 - Deshaun Watson.

Because of his cap hit, the team will have to likely sacrifice talent on their roster to make room for a competent veteran in 2025. They'll also have to hope that whichever quarterback they draft in 2025 is a decent backup to that veteran, or worst case scenario, able to start Week 1 in 2025 if the team strikes out in trying to acquire a veteran in the offseason.

It seems like, despite Njoku's plea and Garrett's subliminals, Cleveland might not be able to do right by their stars and get a good enough quarterback to justify Garrett staying. But, one thing is for sure: Browns players are tired of sitting through seasons with no answer at signal caller in sight.

