Browns take Cam Ward's proclamation seriously in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

Cam Ward has already made quite a splash ahead of the NFL combine.

The Miami quarterback told reporters that, of course, teams can decide if they'll draft him or not, but he'll never forget who passed up on the opportunity to take him atop the draft board.

“Okay, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not,” Ward said. “If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

Valid confidence to have considering the amazing year the Hurricanes signal caller had in 2024, and how greatly he's been touted ahead of the NFL draft from previous college seasons. But, he and Shedeur Sanders are falling into an unfortunate boat - both aren't considered franchise changing options at quarterback, which is why Ward might fall past a few teams that need a quarterback.

Not in Daniel Jeremiah's latest Mock Draft, though.

Latest mock draft has Cam Ward landing with quarterback-needy Cleveland

Jeremiah, an NFL media analyst with NFL Network, shared his lastest mock draft, "Mock Draft 2.0," on Tuesday. And, he has the Browns going with Ward after his latest comments to reporters about teams regretting not taking him in April.

"The Browns could look to Travis Hunter here, but they need to usher in a new era at quarterback," was Jeremiah's short reasoning.

Ward wouldn't be a terrible pick for Cleveland at No. 2 overall. They absolutely need a quarterback, and a legitimately good one, from this draft to backup a veteran they sign or trade for in the offseason.

It therefore doesn't make much sense to bank on a quarterback like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe to somehow be sleeper picks in this draft when you can take more of a sure thing in Ward or Sanders, who have the tools to become solid NFL quarterbacks.

Ward has the ability to use both his legs and his arm to make big plays, as shown by his 4,313 passing yards and 204 rushing yards in 2024, and his 43 total touchdowns - four of which were rushing touchdowns.

It remains unclear how Cleveland is planning on approaching the draft, especially with the ongoing trade situation with Myles Garrett. If they do plan on sending him off to another team this offseason, it might make sense for them to use as many picks as possible on premier defenders coming out of college to try and offset his absence, and not use a No. 2 pick on a shaky quarterback option.

