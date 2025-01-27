2025 NFL Mock Draft: Browns take 2 QBs in 3 rounds to revamp entire position

There's nothing to lose by adding talent to your quarterback room if you're the Cleveland Browns. Given that Deshaun Watson is out for the entire season, Jameis Winston is a free agent that they may not be able to re-sign, and they're likely to phase Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of the team's future entirely, they can use all the help they can get.

More than likely, that help is going to come through free agency. A veteran quarterback to lead the team would be ideal, especially since the team feels they have enough tools to actually be a decent AFC team - they're just missing a franchise signal caller.

The other way that help will come is through the draft, and in this mock draft, they take two quarterbacks to fix their issues at the position instead of just one.

Browns take two quarterbacks in latest mock draft

In this mock draft, which we did using an auto-draft feature on NFL Mock Draft Database's simulator, Cleveland took mostly quarterbacks - unlikely to be the case come April.

Round 1, Pick 2: Shedeur Sanders, QB

Sanders, who allegedly was asked by the Browns to not practice for the Shrine Bowl taking place on January 30, is going to be atop all quarterback needy teams' lists this coming draft. His accuracy, ceiling, and flair can earnestly revitalize a franchise, if honed correctly. That's why the Tennessee Titans and NY Giants are also in on taking him.

In this draft, the Titans go with Cam Ward instead of Sanders, and that allows Cleveland to take the sharp passer before the Giants can.

Round 2, Pick 33: Mike Green, EDGE

In a draft that's deep for defensive lineman, it makes sense for the Browns to take one to slot in alongside Myles Garrett and a few of their younger linemen headed into 2025. Mike Green had 17 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024, and is ranked 12th overall amongst all defensive linemen eligible for the draft per NFL Draft Buzz.

While he's no Abdul Carter, he'd be a great addition given the uncertainty of Mike Hall Jr.'s health headed into the season.

Round 3, Pick 67: Earnest Greene, OT

The third round is a great spot to shore up on the offensive line, and that's where this simulator took us. Greene is one of the lower rated offensive lineman in this draft, but he's worth taking a shot on given the age of the Browns' offensive line coming into play and the need to add a backup to Dawand Jones to begin the year.

Round 3, Pick 94: Will Howard, QB

Howard has been percolating as a name to watch for Cleveland after his great postseason performances for Ohio State this past season. He threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship, and was dominant the entire postseason for Ohio State overall.

Howard would probably be a fine backup to take for Cleveland, especially if they're planning on starting Sanders in this scenario. But, he's not a great passer down the field or an accurate one, and isn't necessarily seen as a quarterback with as high of a ceiling as someone like Jalen Milroe, for example.

