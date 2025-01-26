NFL Network's 2025 Mock Draft is latest to name generational talent to Browns

The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah puts out mock drafts often leading up to the actual event, and his first dropped three months prior to the Tennessee Titans officially being on the clock during the 2025 Draft.

The Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants are picking first, second, and third overall in the draft, and all three teams are very quarterback needy. Tennessee is done with the Will Levis experiment, the Browns seem done with the Deshaun Watson experiment, and the Giants have no experiment left in the building.

So, it feels safe to expect that two of those three teams will end up with one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with those picks, but according to Jeremiah's first mock draft, that couldn't be farther from the truth.

Browns land Travis Hunter in yet another mock draft

In the mock draft posted to NFL.com on Saturday, Jeremiah projects Cleveland will be selecting Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. The wide receiver/cornerback phenom won the Heisman Trophy this past college football season, and is expected to be a top pick in this upcoming draft for his receiving skills.

Hunter can be a dual threat for Cleveland as they desperately need both help in the wide receivers room alongside Jerry Jeudy, and as they need help for Denzel Ward in the secondary. Imagining a world where Hunter can switch between roles with the Browns feels futile, though, since it feels likelier that whatever team drafts him will ask that he sticks to one position.

This would mean that Cleveland misses out on Abdul Carter - who Jeremiah has slated to be taken first overall by the Titans - and on one of Sanders or Ward. They'd be shopping for a quarterback in free agency in this scenario, and would probably be looking deeper in the draft to find a rookie signal caller to develop behind whoever they sign.

According to recent reporting from Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald, the Browns, Giants, and Titans all requested that Sanders not participate in the Shrine Bowl, which is set to take place on January 30. This would indicate that all three teams are seriously interested in Sanders atop the draft, so mock drafts slating Cleveland to take anyone but a quarterback or Carter at second overall feel moot.

However, if the Browns are looking to surround their future starting quarterback with talent on offense, it makes sense to imagine Hunter being a target for them.

