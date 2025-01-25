Cleveland Browns primed to resign key backup turned starter this offseason

The Cleveland Browns regressed on the defensive side of the ball in 2024 from the magical 2023 season. This was to be expected to some extent, especially when you consider some of the injuries that the team faced.

At times it seemed like the defense felt like they couldn't win unless they were perfect. They would often start out well, but as the offense consistently struggled to score, the defense would slowly realize that they had no shot at winning.

Plus, the additional reps the defense was expected to put in with the offense failing to score so often made it harder for them to be as dominant as they were in 2023. However, that doesn't mean that the entire unit was a wash - outside of Myles Garrett, there were plenty of defenders to look forward to seeing back with the Browns in 2024.

Browns have great chance of resigning key 2024 defender

One of the bright spots was Devin Bush, a free agent signing in the offseason. According to PFF, Bush is the highest graded impending free agent for the Browns. He finished the year with a 79.2 grade overall. He really excelled in Weeks 13-18 where he was ranked as the second best linebacker during that time span with an overall grade of 90.1.

Playing in the Jim Schwartz system definitely positvely impacted Bush's play. In the past, he had struggled against the run where his top PFF grade ever was a 63.3. This year he was able to finish the year with an 86.4 PFF grade against the run, by far his career best.

Browns LB Devin Bush Jr in 2024:



16 games

45 solo tackles

31 assisted tackles

76 total tackles

8 tackles for loss

1 sack

Going into next season, the Browns appear to have a hole at the linebacker position. Yes, Mohamoud Diabate had a stellar season and showed a lot of promise. But with the injury to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, there is much uncertainty surrounding the position with the team being very vague on Owusu-Koramoah's severe neck injury.

Some are wondering if he will ever play again.

General manager Andrew Berry took a swing on Devin Bush in the offseason, betting on the former first round pick's athletic ability. He was proven right and hopefully Berry is able to work out a deal with Bush to return.

He has shown growth and that he is capable of being an effective linebacker in the correct defensive system. He provides great depth with the ability to start if Owusu-Koramoah's days of playing are truly over.

