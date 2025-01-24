Nick Chubb leaving in free agency would be huge stain on Browns FO

The Cleveland Browns do not have many fan favorite players currently on the roster. That's because the team has yet to establish themselves as consistent winners. They don't even need to be dominant - they've just had to be competitive. But, the team has been unable to even do that consistently, leading to a ton of losing and a lot of negative perceptions of the team.

A lot of that has to do with them still attempting to trot out Deshaun Watson under center in 2024, despite every sign that he was not going to suddenly return to his form with the Houston Texans. So, losses piled, and we're now back at square one with a top draft pick and with a major need for a quarterback.

But, even amidst that, there was a really amazing moment during the 2024 season that brought cheers and eyes on the Browns in a positive way, and that was the return of Nick Chubb to the team and starting unit in Week 7 of the season. Unfortunately, because he was still ramping back up to action from his knee surgery and because he then suffered a broken foot, his return was bittersweet.

Now, with Chubb set to become a free agent, his return in 2024 might've been the last time we see him play for Cleveland again - and that would be a huge indictment on how this front office has prioritized their cap space.

Chubb walking in free agency should force critical eyes on front office

Chubb is due for a new contract this offseason, and it's likely that the Browns will offer him something. That'll likely include a lower pay contract with a ton of incentives for staying healthy and getting back to near-2022 form when he rushed for 1,525 yards.

But, recent comments from Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot on Browns podcast "The Bullpen with Adam the Bull" suggest that the team might have to let him walk to avoid further hits against their cap.

""...he's not walking out with any preconceived notions that he's definitely coming back. So I think he's going to have to decide what he wants to do. If he doesn't find what he wants out there, then maybe he's willing to come back on some kind of a minimum contract and they can work through some incentives and things like that."" Mary Kay Cabot on Chubb's free agency

If Chubb's unable to get a good deal with the Browns as they revamp their offense, that's going to end up a huge stain on the front office's legacy. It doesn't matter how many times general manager Andrew Berry tells reporters that Chubb will land on the Ring of Honor at the Browns stadium. Chubb being allowed to sign elsewhere, or potentially with a rival, would aggrevate a majority of fans.

There are a lot of running back-needy teams that could use Chubb's services in 2025, especially if he's healthy. The Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears are just a few teams with cap space who landed towards the bottom of the league in rushing yards in 2024. Cincinnati would, of course, sting most.

The point is not that the team could replicate Chubb's potential production in 2025 by signing a cheap veteran to a one year deal and drafting a strong running back to back that veteran and Jerome Ford up. Chubb's role is as a leader, and losing him would indicate that the team is slowly but surely stripping its identity away even further.

