Kevin Stefanski gives Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah update no Browns fan wants to hear
In Week 8, an injury to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - one of the Cleveland Browns' best defenders and brightest stars - silenced the crowd. In an attempt to tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Owusu-Koramoah awkwardly landed his head on Jackson's shoulder, and he collapsed in a heap.
Thankfully, he was able to move his extremities and all medical personnel involved after the injury were swift with their actions. But, given how serious the injury was, there have been questions lingering about Owusu-Koramoah's ability to suit up again this season, let alone in the future.
For now, he's been listed on the IR since the injury, but the time for him to be activated is coming up soon. The 21 day window afforded to players on the list is creeping up on the Browns and Owusu-Koramoah, and with a big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 afoot, reporters were wondering if he'd be able to finally return to action.
Unfortunately for him and for Cleveland, that doesn't look promising.
Owusu-Koramoah out for Week 14 vs. Steelers
According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Owusu-Koramoah would not be participating in practice and would not be playing in Week 14 against the Steelers. He told reporters that he wouldn't commit to any more DNPs for the star linebacker, but he knew for certain that he'd be out for this divisional bout.
It's likely for the best that the team holds Owusu-Koramoah out for this contest against such a tough Steelers team. But, he's now missed the required 4 weeks of action for a player coming back from such a neck injury. Given that the Browns are 3-9 now and eliminated from the postseason statistically with a loss to Pittsburgh, it makes no sense to trot him out and risk further injury.
As of now, the Browns' depth at linebacker is decent. Jordan Hicks and Mohamoud Diabate have been filling in admirably for Owusu-Koramoah, with Diabate becoming a revelation in his increased minutes for Cleveland. Hicks has two sacks on the season, while Diabate has been more of a strong presence in the midfield.
Hopefully, Owusu-Koramoah isn't rushed back and is at least given the season to rehab from his neck injury. Assuming he still wants to play football and given that he's given no indication of retiring from the game because of the injury, he should take as much time as needed to get back into football shape instead of risking further, damaging injury.