Scary collision forces key Browns defender out of game in Week 8 vs. Ravens
In a scary scene from Cleveland, Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went down on the field after colliding head first with Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry's arm during the third quarter of the team's Week 8 game against its divisional rival. Owusu-Koramoah dropped to the ground immediately after hitting Henry's arm in what looked to be a head injury.
Owusu-Koramoah wears a guardian cap, designed to prevent too rough of a head injury for players when their heads make strong contact with other players on the field or with surfaces when landing after plays. Hopefully, that preventative tool helps to land him in a good spot health wise after being evaluated for the injury.
Owusu-Koramoah is one of the Browns' best defenders, often helping a secondary led by Denzel Ward get stops in the pass game or helping to sneak up on opposing teams' quarterbacks on blitzes. He's had 54 total tackles so far this season in addition to two sacks and 20 assists on tackles. He's an anchor for Cleveland alongside Ward and Myles Garrett, and is one of the highest rated linebackers in the entire NFL.
Owusu-Koramoah joined Ward in the locker room in Week 8 with a head injury after Ward also suffered a head injury earlier in the game. With two key Browns defenders down, Cleveland has had to turn to its already thin depth chart on defense to stay afloat in what shaped up to be a competitive first three quarters of play.
Cedric Tillman & Jameis Winston get Browns to 20 points for first time all season
The Browns offense continued to hum after a strong first half from Jameis Winston. Cedric Tillman was able to reel in a midfield pass for a touchdown, getting Cleveland to 20 points for the first time all season long. This is the same offense that Deshaun Watson struggled to coordinate through the first seven weeks of the season, making it look even more foolish for the Browns to keep him at QB1 over Winston while he was the worst quarterback in the league.
Winston has had his moments - he fumbled once and has had some missed targets downfield. But, his confidence in the pocket and ability to run a balanced offense amongst all the receivers at his disposal has been refreshing. Seeing not just Tillman, but Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore see consistent run, shows how much potential the team could have had with Winston at signal caller all season long.