PFF scores reveal Browns' defense remained a strength in Week 7
By Britt Gerken
PFF released their scores for members of the Cleveland Browns earlier this week. There was one thing that stood out - not one of the top five graded players for the Browns was on the offensive side of the ball.
While there were no offensive players on the list, there is hope that next week will be different. Ken Dorsey taking over play calling duties and Jameis Winston set to start this week's game, the offense has the chance to look drastically different.
Read more: Kevin Stefanski blindsided Browns players with stunning QB decision in Week 7
As for the defense, the Browns will need another strong performance this week if they want any kind of chance to defeat the red hot Baltimore Ravens led by MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and star running back Derrick Henry.
Denzel Ward continued his excellent season posting yet another strong grade. Ward made several plays to help the team, with one of the biggest forcing an incompletion of a pass that was intended for Tee Higgins on the sideline. Ward now leads the NFL in forced incompletions.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has his linebackers playing really well, too. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks both finished in the top five. Owusu-Koramoah was even the best defender in the NFL against the run this week, posting a grade of 94.2. The duo will need to continue this trend next week against the vaunted rushing attack of the Ravens.
Myles Garrett once again made the list, but the surprising Browns player featured is rookie Mike Hall Jr. Hall Jr. was only playing in his second career game after serving his five game suspension. It's nice to see Hall grade out well analytically. He doesn't have a sack yet, but has been able to pressure the quarterback and displace blockers, as seen here.
Looking ahead to Week 8, the Browns will be outmatched with the ball in its hands - the Ravens defense has simply been elite to begin the season, and it'll be difficult getting a rhythm going between Winston, Dorsey, and the receiving room with Roquan Smith, Kyle Van Noy, and Kyle Hamilton roaming in the field.
But, defense can still be the team's saving grace. With Garrett getting healthier as the weeks pass and with Hall Jr. beginning to come into his own on the line, the Browns can possibly pressure Jackson into a mistake or two. That "possibly" is doing heavy lifting, though.