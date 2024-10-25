The highest-graded Browns in Week 7 vs the Bengals:



🥇 Denzel Ward - 90.2

🥈 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - 85.6

🥉 Jordan Hicks - 81.0

🏅 Myles Garrett - 79.2

🏅 Michael Hall Jr. - 78.5



