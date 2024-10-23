Kevin Stefanski makes surprising coaching change that only confuses Browns fans
The Cleveland Browns are struggling to piece together a competent offense through seven weeks of action. While there might be some optimism behind seeing Jameis Winston suit up with Deshaun Watson out for the season, the rest of the Browns will still look and likely play the exact same way they have all season - poorly.
Between a weak offensive line and receivers that struggle to gain separation, it's been tough going for HC Kevin Stefanski and the Browns as he's tried to play call his way to some wins with this current squad. That might be why, ahead of another Week 8 bout against a divisional rival, Stefanski decided to pass the sticks to OC Ken Dorsey as the team's new primary play caller.
Dorsey, who most recently was fired from the Buffalo Bills' coaching staff after a disappointing go of coaching Josh Allen and that potent offense, has yet to have primary responsibility over play calling this season - that's been Stefanski's job. Now, Dorsey has a shot at utilizing his playbook and strategy with Winston as his quarterback to signal call and with a new ground and pound player in Nick Chubb to utilize.
Dorsey is known for liking an offensive system that features a balance of the run game and passing game, something the Browns have struggled with this season while it awaited the return of Chubb to the roster and as Watson struggled and failed to get rhythm going in the passing game with his receivers. Dorsey might also be looking to use Winston's ability to make quick decision making a key focal point of the offense moving forward, utilizing him out of the shotgun to make up for a bad offensive line and to emphasize Winston's arm strength and quick reads.
Is Jameis Winston starting a factor in changing play calling duties?
Winston starting Week 8, and presumably beyond then, might have been a factor in switching the play calling duties ahead of this week. It's still confusing that, this deep into the season, Stefanski is choosing to allow his offensive coordinator to essentially do his job. Stefanski is a talented coach, but this season he's struggled to get creative with Watson or even Winston on trick plays.
A change here could allow for Winston to feel more acclimated to the offense as Dorsey will presumably be curating a playbook around his abilities, and it could allow for Stefanski to focus on other aspects of the game and team. But, it feels too little too late, especially if Dorsey looks anything like he did prior to being fired by the Bills - uninspired and uncreative.